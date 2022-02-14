Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Detroit



ST. PAUL -- The Wild will look to continue its dominance over Eastern Conference foes on Monday night when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center.

After a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, Minnesota stands at 13-1-2 against the East this season, the best win percentage of any club in the league. The lone regulation loss against the East came all the way back on Nov. 20 against the NHL's top team, the Florida Panthers, a game the Panthers won 5-4 in Sunrise, Fla.

Since that game, the Wild is 10-0-2 against teams from the East, including wins over Carolina, the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals.

"I think it just continues to grow our confidence, to know that we can hang in there with one of the best teams in the league and come out on top," said Wild goaltender Cam Talbot.

Minnesota will remain without forward Marcus Foligno, who will serve the second of a two-game suspension for kneeing Winnipeg's Adam Lowry last week. He's scheduled to return to the Wild lineup Wednesday night in a rematch with the Jets.

The line of Kevin Fiala, Freddy Gaudreau and Matt Boldy carried the Wild without Foligno on Saturday, scoring two of Minnesota's three goals.

Fiala, who has his franchise-record-tying 12-game point streak snapped in Winnipeg, had a goal and an assist versus the Hurricanes. Gaudreau also had a goal and an assist, his second multi-point game in his past three.

He is averaging a point-per-outing over his past six contests.

"I think that whole line has a real nice chemistry right now," said Wild coach Dean Evason. "We talk about it looks like Kevin and Bolds have that connection and Gauds is just kind of their security blanket or whatever we ant to call it. But he has the hockey sense, the skill set, to also make plays in that area. Real happy with the way that whole line is competing."

Cam Talbot made 37 saves on 39 shots in his first action in more than a week. He improved to 4-0-0 with a 1.36 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage in his last four starts.

Minnesota has tallied at least a point in 14 of the last 17 meetings between the clubs at Xcel Energy Center, posting an 8-3-6 record in those games.

Detroit, which has been in rebuild mode for the past couple of seasons, has taken a step forward this year and is currently sitting fifth in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings have a pair of players vying for the Calder Trophy this season for the NHL's top rookie, with forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider third and fourth on the club in points.

Raymond has 12 goals and 38 points playing on a line with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, who have combined for 47 goals this season.

Larkin has 24 goals and 49 points in 44 games and is a plus-7. Bertuzzi has 23 goals and 42 points in 41 games and is a plus-11.

Seider leads the team with 27 assists and has 32 points in 49 games.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, playing in his first season with Detroit, is 14-13-5 in 35 games (32 starts) with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage, helping to stabilize the Wings' crease.

While the Wild started a stretch of 40 games in 77 days on Saturday night, only the Capitals have played more games than the Red Wings this season. Their schedule will remain remarkably light between now and the end of the month, as Detroit will play just four games through the end of February.

Minnesota will play seven games over that same stretch, including five of them on the road.