The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.
Rink Rock Returns at Xcel Energy Center November 16
November 16 – Foxgloves
The Foxgloves are an Americana/newgrass band from Minneapolis. Their high energy performances, heartfelt storytelling, four-part harmonies, and musical depth have swept them onto big stages throughout the region, including Blue Ox Music Festival, First Avenue Mainroom, and Big Top Chautauqua. This powerful band is making moves you’ll want to witness.