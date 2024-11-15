Rink Rock Returns at Xcel Energy Center November 16

RinkRock_111624_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.

November 16 – Foxgloves

The Foxgloves are an Americana/newgrass band from Minneapolis. Their high energy performances, heartfelt storytelling, four-part harmonies, and musical depth have swept them onto big stages throughout the region, including Blue Ox Music Festival, First Avenue Mainroom, and Big Top Chautauqua. This powerful band is making moves you’ll want to witness.

Get tickets for tomorrow's game now, or read about the rest of the Rink Rock Music Series here.

