Projected Lineup at Maple Leafs

Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Outdoor Recreation Center in St. Louis Park on November 5
Game Recap: Wild 2, Panthers 0
Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener
Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One
Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa
Projected Lineup vs Panthers
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Pentair
13th Season of Becoming Wild Premieres October 12
2023-24 Season Preview
Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Fan Activities
Minnesota Wild Names Kirill Kaprizov Alternate Captain
Strike It Wild 2023
Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Roster
Game Recap: Wild 4, Stars 0
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Dallas
Minnesota Wild Signs Ryan Hartman to Contract Extension
Projected Lineup: Wild at Chicago

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota challenges the Toronto Maple Leafs in its first away game, remaining undefeated in the 23-24 season. The following is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Marco Rossi - Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Pat Maroon

DEFENSE

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Alex Goligoski

Jon Merrill - Calen Addison

GOALTENDERS

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured in the preseason on Oct. 5 at Chicago. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.