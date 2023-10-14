SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota challenges the Toronto Maple Leafs in its first away game, remaining undefeated in the 23-24 season. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Lineup at Maple Leafs
FORWARDS
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Marco Rossi - Frederick Gaudreau
Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Pat Maroon
DEFENSE
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Alex Goligoski
Jon Merrill - Calen Addison
GOALTENDERS
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured in the preseason on Oct. 5 at Chicago. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.