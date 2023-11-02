SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild (3-4-2) hosts the New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) to finish up a home-and-home series. Notably, F Matt Boldy will return to the lineup tonight after being out seven games with an upper body injury. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup vs. Devils
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 23 Marco Rossi - 10 Vinni Lettieri
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 20 Pat Maroon
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 6 Dakota Mermis
4 Jon Merrill - 2 Calen Addison
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
Injury Report
F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski and D Jared Spurgeon have been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against New Jersey:
- When: Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Game Notes: Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils