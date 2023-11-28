ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at Xcel Energy Center at 7:00 p.m. for the first game with new Head Coach John Hynes. The following is a projection based on lines and pairings at morning skate and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup vs. Blues
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 89 Frederick Gaudreau - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 10 Vinni Lettieri
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 20 Pat Maroon
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
33 Alex Goligoski - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
Suspensions and Injury Report
F Ryan Hartman will not play tonight after being suspended two games for tripping Detroit's Alex DeBrincat on 11/26.
To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against St. Louis Blues:
- When: Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM