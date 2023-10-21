News Feed

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Game Recap: Kings 7, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Kings 101923

Projected Lineup vs. Kings
Prospect Report 101823

Prospect Report: October 18, 2023
wild recalls sammy walker 101823

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker From Iowa
Minnesota Wild Girls Hockey Weekend 101823

Minnesota Wild to Host Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3
Special teams spark Wild in win against Canadiens

Game Recap: Wild 5, Canadiens 2
Projected Lineup at Canadiens 101723

Projected Lineup at Canadiens
Injury Report Alex Goligoski 101723

Injury Report: Alex Goligoski
Injury Report Matt Boldy 101623

Injury Report: Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild Announces 2023 Gala 101623

Tickets on Sale for Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala on December 12, 2023
Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

Game Recap: Leafs 7, Wild 4
Minnesota Wild To Host Outdoor Practice 101323

Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Outdoor Recreation Center in St. Louis Park on November 5
Game Recap Wild vs Panthers 101223

Game Recap: Wild 2, Panthers 0
Minnesota Wild iHeartMedia Partnership Extension 101223

Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One 101223

Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One
Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa 101223

Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa
Projected Lineup vs Panthers 101223

Projected Lineup vs Panthers
WILD ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PENTAIR

Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Pentair

Projected Lineup vs. Blue Jackets

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_vsLAK

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild (2-2-0) hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2-0) for the second of a three game homestand tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center.

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon

17 Marcus Foligno - 23 Marco Rossi - 89 Frederick Gaudreau

21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 18 Sammy Walker

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 2 Calen Addison

5 Jake Middleton - 7 Brock Faber

4 Jon Merrill - 6 Dakota Mermis

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon (upper-body) and F Matt Boldy (upper-body) will not play tonight due to injury. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Broadcast and Tickets

Tonight's tilt will be broadcast on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or Wild.com/tickets.