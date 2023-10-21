SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild (2-2-0) hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2-0) for the second of a three game homestand tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center.
Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Outdoor Recreation Center in St. Louis Park on November 5
Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Lineup vs. Blue Jackets
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon
17 Marcus Foligno - 23 Marco Rossi - 89 Frederick Gaudreau
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 18 Sammy Walker
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 2 Calen Addison
5 Jake Middleton - 7 Brock Faber
4 Jon Merrill - 6 Dakota Mermis
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon (upper-body) and F Matt Boldy (upper-body) will not play tonight due to injury. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Broadcast and Tickets
Tonight's tilt will be broadcast on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or Wild.com/tickets.