CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Minnesota Wild will take on the Chicago Blackhawks for the penultimate game of the preseason. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Chicago
Minnesota Wild Lineup
FORWARDS
12
Boldy, Matt
14
Eriksson Ek, Joel
17
Foligno, Marcus
20
Maroon, Pat
21
Duhaime, Brandon
23
Rossi, Marco
26
Dewar, Connor
36
Zuccarello, Mats
38
Hartman, Ryan
89
Gaudreau, Frederick
90
Johansson, Marcus
97
Kaprizov, Kirill
DEFENSE
2
Addison, Calen
4
Merrill, Jon
5
Middleton, Jake
7
Faber, Brock
25
Brodin, Jonas
33
Goligoski, Alex
46
Spurgeon, Jared
GOALTENDERS
29
Fleury, Marc-Andre
32
Gustavsson, Filip
Tonight's matchup begins at 7:30 pm on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. Click below to see the Hawks' projected lineup.