WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) will complete its back-to-back tonight against the Washington Capitals (2-3-1). Wild D Daemon Hunt is expected to make his NHL debut tonight as the team will skate an 11/7 lineup. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup at Capitals
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon
17 Marcus Foligno - 23 Marco Rossi - 10 Vinni Lettieri
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 2 Calen Addison
5 Jake Middleton - 7 Brock Faber
4 Jon Merrill - 6 Dakota Mermis
48 Daemon Hunt
GOALTENDERS
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
32 Filip Gustavsson
Injury Report
F Matt Boldy (upper-body) and F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) did not travel with the team and will not play tonight. D Alex Goligoski and D Jared Spurgeon have been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against Washington:
- When: Friday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Game Notes: Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals