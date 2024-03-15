Minnesota Wild to Host Food Drive Presented by Toyota on Saturday, March 23

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will host a Food Drive, presented by Toyota, on Saturday, March. 23 when it plays host to the St. Louis Blues at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. There will be collection bins for non-perishable food items and monetary donations at all gates from 10:45 a.m. through the start of the first period. All donations will benefit the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center.
Located in St. Paul, the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center strives to improve the quality of life within the St. Paul community by providing access to human services, promoting personal growth and developing community leadership. Hallie Q. Brown has distributed more than 430,000 pounds of food to neighbors, community at-large and assisted people from all throughout Minnesota.
