Bouchard scores twice, Oilers defeat Wild for 6th straight win

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, (11-12-1), who played the second of a six-game homestand and improved to 8-3-0 since Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves.

“I think it’s more so when the team’s doing well than when individuals do well,” Bouchard said. “And I think that’s the case right now.”

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Fleury made 36 saves for the Wild (9-12-4), who have lost back-to-back games after winning their first four under coach John Hynes. Minnesota lost 2-0 at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

“I didn't have any problem with the effort. I thought we were up against it coming into the game, and that's what the schedule is,” Hynes said. “But I really liked the compete and the battle that we had.

“Even near the end there, we gave ourselves a chance to be able to tie it and get it to overtime, possibly, on the 6-on-5, so unfortunately it didn't go our way tonight.”

Bouchard gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 15:16 of the first period when he took a pass from Nugent-Hopkins and scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

The Oilers outshot the Wild 18-4 in the first.

“It’s not an excuse, but it was a tough back-to-back,” Minnesota defenseman Jake Middleton said. “But we played for a full 60 [minutes] tonight. We had opportunities to shoot the puck, so it couldn’t have looked as bad as that in the first period.

“But we definitely were on our heels to start the game. We gave ourselves a chance at the end. We were in until the final buzzer.”

The Wild responded with two goals in the opening minute of the second period. Boldy tied it 1-1 just 15 seconds in on a rebound in front, then fed Joel Eriksson Ek in the right circle to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead at 41 seconds.

“We dominate for 21 minutes and we’re down 2-1, and that’s tough,” Knoblauch said. “But we stayed the course, didn’t change our game plan.

“I didn’t hear complaining or frustration on the bench. It was, 'All right, let’s get back to work.' We recovered from it, whereas two or three weeks ago it might be a different story.”

McDavid quickly tied it 2-2 at 1:21, working his way around Middleton in the right circle before stuffing a backhand past Fleury from behind the goal line at the far post.