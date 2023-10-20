Dalanie Nelson Bio

Name: Dalanie Nelson

Hometown: Wadena, MN

Q: What is your age?

A: 14

Q: Who is your favorite Minnesota Wild player?

A: Marcus Foligno

Q: Did you play competitive hockey? If yes, what was the highest level of hockey that you played?

A: Yes, I am currently playing Bantams

Q: How many years have you been officiating?

A: 4

Q: What level(s) do you officiate most often?

A: Pee Wee’s & Squirts

Q: Why did you become a referee?

A: Because I wanted to be more involved in hockey and to give back to the game.

Q: What is your favorite memory as a referee?

A: Having my dad mentor me on the ice while I officiated my little brothers game.

Q: What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey parent?

A: Hockey is a great game, don’t ruin it by being disrespectful.

Q: What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey coach?

A: EVERYONE on the ice is doing their best, including the refs!!