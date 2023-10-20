News Feed

Projected Lineup vs. Kings
Prospect Report: October 18, 2023
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker From Iowa
Minnesota Wild to Host Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3
Game Recap: Wild 5, Canadiens 2
Projected Lineup at Canadiens
Injury Report: Alex Goligoski
Injury Report: Matt Boldy
Tickets on Sale for Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala on December 12, 2023
Game Recap: Leafs 7, Wild 4
Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Outdoor Recreation Center in St. Louis Park on November 5
Game Recap: Wild 2, Panthers 0
Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One
Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa
Projected Lineup vs Panthers
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Pentair
13th Season of Becoming Wild Premieres October 12

Dalanie Nelson Bio

Dalanie Nelson

Name:  Dalanie Nelson

Hometown:  Wadena, MN

Q:  What is your age?

A:  14

Q: Who is your favorite Minnesota Wild player?

A:  Marcus Foligno

Q:  Did you play competitive hockey?  If yes, what was the highest level of hockey that you played?

A:   Yes, I am currently playing Bantams

Q:  How many years have you been officiating?

A:   4

Q:  What level(s) do you officiate most often?

A:   Pee Wee’s & Squirts

Q:  Why did you become a referee?

A:  Because I wanted to be more involved in hockey and to give back to the game.

Q:  What is your favorite memory as a referee?

A:   Having my dad mentor me on the ice while I officiated my little brothers game.

Q:  What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey parent?

A:  Hockey is a great game, don’t ruin it by being disrespectful.

Q:  What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey coach?

A:  EVERYONE on the ice is doing their best, including the refs!!