Dalanie Nelson
Dalanie Nelson Bio
Name: Dalanie Nelson
Hometown: Wadena, MN
Q: What is your age?
A: 14
Q: Who is your favorite Minnesota Wild player?
A: Marcus Foligno
Q: Did you play competitive hockey? If yes, what was the highest level of hockey that you played?
A: Yes, I am currently playing Bantams
Q: How many years have you been officiating?
A: 4
Q: What level(s) do you officiate most often?
A: Pee Wee’s & Squirts
Q: Why did you become a referee?
A: Because I wanted to be more involved in hockey and to give back to the game.
Q: What is your favorite memory as a referee?
A: Having my dad mentor me on the ice while I officiated my little brothers game.
Q: What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey parent?
A: Hockey is a great game, don’t ruin it by being disrespectful.
Q: What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey coach?
A: EVERYONE on the ice is doing their best, including the refs!!