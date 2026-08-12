Period 2 Grant Winner: Thief River Falls Amateur Hockey Association

Period 2 Grant Winner: Thief River Falls Amateur Hockey Association

About

We are a youth hockey association that provide players between the ages of 3 and 15 equipment, ice time to practice and play sanctioned games under Minnesota Hockey and USA Hockey.

How are you using your Period 2 grant?

This program will be used to reduce the cost of ice time for all of our members as well as keeping the costs low for our players that are starting out.  Two of the arenas in our town have raised ice fees extremely high for our program to operate at the budget that we have been running on for quite a few years.  We have found that parents do not put their children in hockey because of the financial burden this sport can take on their families.  Allowing us to reduce ice time will allow us to keep the registration fees lower even with the rising cost of ice rentals.  It will also allow us to free up money within our budget to help replace players equipment, allowing them to be safer on the ice, as well as offer other services that we were not able to do due to the lack of funding.

How will you use the funds if you win the Overtime Grant? 

The program would use funding to directly expand access by purchasing additional ice time, potentially adding a third hour. This would allow more than the current cap of 105 participants, as about 50–55 kids per sheet is optimal for meaningful practice.

Funding would also be used to replace outdated or missing equipment, such as expired helmets, worn gloves, and missing elbow pads, ensuring all participants have safe, functional gear. Additionally, funds would support scholarships for families who need financial assistance, allowing the program to remain low-cost and inclusive. Overall, the resources would help the program grow, improve safety, and increase participation for students across the district.

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