Overtime Period Winner: Thief River Falls

Thief River Falls is a youth hockey association that provide players between the ages of 3 and 15 equipment, ice time to practice and play sanctioned games under Minnesota Hockey and USA Hockey. This grant will be used to reduce the cost of ice time for its members as well as keep the cost low for new players that are starting out. In the face of rising ice fees at two local arenas, Thief River Falls Amateur Hockey Association is stretching its budget. The Overtime grant will directly expand access by purchasing additional ice time, possibly adding a third hour. This would allow more than the current cap of 105 participants, as about 50–55 kids per sheet is optimal for meaningful practice.