Maria Troje Named President and Alternate Governor of Iowa Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today named Maria Troje President and Alternate Governor of the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL). As president of the Iowa Wild, Troje will oversee the business operations of the organization. She will continue in her role as Senior Vice President, Ticket Sales and Services for the Minnesota Wild.

In addition, the team announced Minnesota Wild Assistant General Manager Michael Murray will serve as Governor of the Iowa Wild and Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations Allie Korinek and Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks will serve as Alternate Governors for the Iowa Wild.

Troje is in her 25th season with the Minnesota Wild and fourth as Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. In this role, she oversees the Wild’s Season Ticket Holder base to continually provide excellence in customer service and fan experience, which has led to renewal rates that have consistently exceeded 90%. Her duties also include managing ticket sales for the Wild, including season ticket packages, groups and single game tickets.

“We are deeply grateful to Todd Frederickson for the outstanding work he contributed in leading the Iowa Wild for more than a decade, including a very successful launch in 2013,” said Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer Matt Majka. “Looking ahead, we’re incredibly enthusiastic about the direction of our AHL franchise in Des Moines under Maria Troje’s leadership. Maria has built an impressive track record with the Minnesota Wild, and we are confident she will continue to drive that same level of success in Iowa.”

Murray is in his sixth season with the Minnesota Wild and second as Assistant General Manager. He is responsible for scheduling, budgeting, NHL transactions and player contract research and negotiations. Murray also assists in the day-to-day operations of the hockey operations departments for both the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. He most recently served as Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager of the Iowa Wild for three seasons (2021-24). Murray was named Minnesota Wild Assistant to the General Manager on Oct. 1, 2020, and was promoted to Director of Hockey Operations on Sept. 24, 2021. He joined the Wild organization after working nine seasons in hockey operations for the AHL (2011-20). Murray was named Vice President of Hockey Operations for the AHL in October of 2011 and promoted to Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations in July of 2015.

“We are excited to name Michael Murray as Governor of the Iowa Wild,” said Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin. “This well-deserved opportunity reflects his extensive experience with both the American Hockey League and the Iowa Wild organization. His strong relationships and tireless work ethic make him a natural fit for the position.”

Korinek is in her 13th season with the Iowa Wild and fifth as Vice President of Business Operations. In this role, she manages the organization’s communications, corporate, marketing, merchandise, and ticketing departments. Korinek has played an integral role in many of the team’s most successful initiatives, providing strategic direction and impactful contributions that have fueled consistent revenue growth. She joined Iowa prior to the team’s inaugural 2013-14 season and earned the Ken McKenzie Award as the AHL’s Marketing Executive of the Year following the 2019-20 season.

“We’re excited to celebrate Allie Korinek’s incredible work in Iowa and name her an Alternate Governor,” said Majka. “She has been a driving force behind the team’s marketing success, and we’re grateful for all she brings to the team.”

Hendricks is in his second season as General Manager of the Iowa Wild and is responsible for the day-to-day hockey operations of the club, including oversite of player personnel and hockey support staff, and helps lead the Wild’s participation in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. He previously served as Assistant Director of Player Development for the Minnesota Wild for five seasons (2019-24). Hendricks recorded 116 points (54-62=116) and 722 penalty minutes in 607 career NHL games during 11 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche (2008-10), Washington Capitals (2010-13), Nashville Predators (2013-14), Edmonton Oilers (2014-17), Winnipeg Jets (2017-19) and Minnesota Wild (2019).

Frederickson, who served as President of the Iowa Wild since April of 2013, will continue in his role as Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Minnesota Wild. He will also continue to oversee the President of MLV Minnesota and business operations for the expansion volleyball franchise that is set to begin play in 2027 at Grand Casino Arena.