Kuemper makes 39 saves, Capitals edge Wild

Marco Rossi scored at 3:46 of overtime, but the goal was immediately waived off due to goaltender interference by Marcus Foligno. Kuemper stopped Marcus Johansson on a breakaway as overtime expired.

Dylan Strome scored his fifth goal in the past four games for the Capitals (3-3-1), who have won two in a row for the first time this season. Tom Wilson scored his first goal of the season.

“I feel like as not great as we were playing at the beginning of the year, we’re still .500 and finding a way to climb back into it here,” Strome said. “Getting some great goaltending performances so we’ve got to take advantage of those, and I thought we did a great job tonight of sticking with it.”

Rossi and Ryan Hartman each scored for the Wild (3-3-2), who were playing the second of a back-to-back after a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.

“I think we responded well,” Hartman said. “We missed some opportunities to score goals and then had three or four opportunities in the shootout to close it out. Obviously, we wanted that win, especially with Flower holding them off. I don’t know how many rounds it was, but he did what he had to do.”

Washington was 5-for-5 on its penalty kill, scoring a short-handed goal, and 1-for-3 on the power play.

“Special teams are such a huge part of everything. There are big moments in the game and we've kind of had to do a better job controlling those moments and tilting them our way,” Wilson said. “Tonight, we did that, and you get a win. It's a good recipe for success."

Hartman scored on a breakaway to tie the game 2-2 at 1:16 of the third period. He stole the puck from Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary at the Wild blue line and beat Kuemper with a backhand shot.