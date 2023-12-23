Preview: Wild vs. Bruins

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, 4-3, at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night (12/21). Forwards Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and Marco Rossi (1-2=3) tallied three points apiece and F Matt Boldy and D Brock Faber also scored in the win. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 22-of-25 shots faced for an .880 SV%.

The Bruins fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-1, last night in Winnipeg (12/22). D Brandon Carlo was the lone goal-scorer for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman stopped 28-of-33 shots faced in the loss to post an .848 SV%.