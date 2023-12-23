Preview: Wild vs. Bruins

122323_78sGameMatchup_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off against the Boston Bruins for the second time in five days. The rematch will this time be hosted at Xcel Energy Center as the Bruins come off a loss last night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 14-13-4, 32 points, 7th in Central Division

Bruins Record: 19-6-6, 44 points, 1st in Atlantic Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0

Wild vs. Bruins All-Time Record: 17-9-5 (7-5-3 at Xcel Energy Center)

Record when wearing third jersey: 3-1-1

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
BOS
MIN
Power Play
24.0%
18.1%
Penalty Kill
86.1%
72.6%
Faceoff
50.5%
45.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.10
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
2.65
3.19
Last 10 Games
5-2-3
7-3-0

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, 4-3, at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night (12/21). Forwards Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and Marco Rossi (1-2=3) tallied three points apiece and F Matt Boldy and D Brock Faber also scored in the win. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 22-of-25 shots faced for an .880 SV%.

The Bruins fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-1, last night in Winnipeg (12/22). D Brandon Carlo was the lone goal-scorer for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman stopped 28-of-33 shots faced in the loss to post an .848 SV%.

What Happened Last Time?

The Wild defeated the Boston Bruins in overtime, 4-3, at TD Garden on Tuesday (12/19). Forwards Marcus Johansson, Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. Kaprizov scored in overtime to win the game. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40-of-43 shots on goal (.930 SV%) in the win.

F David Pastrnak scored twice and F Brad Marchand tied the game late for Boston to send it to overtime. G Linus Ullmark saved 26/30 shots on goal (.867 SV%) in net for the Bruins.

Players to Watch

  • Gustavsson is 7-2-0 with one shutout, a 1.75 GAA (1st in NHL, minimum five games played) and a .936 SV% (1st in NHL, min. five GP) since November 28 (nine starts)
  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 30 points (11-19=30) this season and has recorded back-to-back overtime game-winning goals (Boston, 12/19; Montreal, 12/21)
  • F David Pastrnak is first on the Bruins in goals, assists and points (19-24=43), T-4th in the NHL in goals and T-5th in  points
  • Captain F Brad Marchand is second on Boston in goals and points (12-14=26)

Recent Transactions

Recalled F Jake Lucchini under emergency conditions from Iowa (12/21).

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is day-to-day, Zuccarello (upper body) is on Injured Reserve and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota swept the season series in 2021-22 for the first time since 2016-17
  • Eight of the 15 all-time games played in Saint Paul have been decided by one goal

Connections

  • Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM in two seasons (2000-02)
  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes played forward at Boston University (1993-97) and helped the Terriers advance to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances and win the 1995 NCAA championship
  • F Marcus Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (47=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
  • F Charlie Coyle registered 242 points (91-151=242) in 479 games with the Wild (2012-19)
  • D Derek Forbort hails from Duluth

For more information on tonight's tilt, check out the game notes below.

12.23 MIN vs. BOS Game Notes
- 1.56 MB
Download 12.23 MIN vs. BOS Game Notes

