ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home for a three-game homestand starting tonight against the Washington Capitals.
Preview: Wild vs Capitals
Three game homestand begins in St. Paul
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs Capitals
Wild Record: 20-21-5, 45 points, 7th in Central Division
Capitals Record: 22-16-6, 50 points, 5th in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-0
Wild vs. Capitals All-Time Record: 14-13-0 (9-5-0 at home)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
WSH
Power Play
20.8%
14.2%
Penalty Kill
72.8%
80.7%
Faceoff
46.2%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
2.98
2.34
Goals Against / Games Played
3.37
2.86
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
5-5-0
Last Time Out
The Wild triumphed over the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-2, on Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh (1/21). All five Wild goals were scored at full-strength. Forward Kirill Kaprizov (3-0=3) tallied three goals for a hat trick; forward Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) and defenseman Jake Middleton (1-0=0) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson blocked 40-of-42 shots faced (.952 SV%) in the victory.
The Capitals fell to the St. Louis Blues in a shutout, 3-0, at Enterprise Center (1/20). G Charlie Lindgren stopped 26-of-29 shots made.
Previously on Wild vs. Capitals
Washington won the series-opening matchup, 3-2, in a shootout at Capital One Arena (10/27). F Marco Rossi (1-0=1) and F Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 31-of-33 shots faced for Minnesota.
F Dylan Strome (1-0=1) and F Tom Wilson (1-0=1) scored for the Capitals. G Darcy Kuemper stopped 39-of-41 shots faced for Washington to earn the win.
Last Season on Wild vs. Capitals
Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Washington in 2022-23. The Wild outscored the Capitals 9-5 across the two contests. In a match favoring names beginning with J (1/17), D Jared Spurgeon (2-0=2) netted two goals, and D Jonas Brodin (1-0=1) and D Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1) each scored a goal. In the second meeting (3/19), F Matt Boldy (3-0=3) clinched a hat trick, F Brandon Duhaime (1-0=1) and F Ryan Reaves each scored and G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33-of-36 shots.
F Alex Ovechkin (2-3=5) andStrome (2-1=3) tied for most goals scored against the Wild at two each, with Strome netting one in each match. Both of Ovechkin's goals would come in the second game. D Martin Fehervary (1-1=2) and F Tom Wilson (0-2=2) tallied two points against Minnesota in the series. Lindgren stopped 18-of-21 (.857 SV%) in the first of the series and 35-of-40 (.875 SV%) in the second.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov has 17 points (10-7=17) and a plus-8 rating in his last 10 games
- Eriksson Ek has eight points (4-4=8) in his last five games
- Faber has six assists and seven points (1-6=7) in his last four games
- F T.J. Oshie has five goals and six points (5-1=6) in his last five games
- Strome tallied three assists and four points (1-3=4) in his last five games
- Ovechkin (8-20=28) and Strome (16-12=28) are tied for most points this season on the Capitals
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild recalled F Jake Lucchini and G Jesper Wallstedt (emergency conditions) from Iowa and reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa and placed F Connor Dewar on Injured Reserve (1/20).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- F Marcus Johansson was selected by Washington in the first round (24th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft and collected 324 points (118-206=324) in 579 games in parts of nine seasons with the Capitals (2010-17, 2021-23)
- F Nic Dowd played four seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-14)
- D Nick Jensen was born in Saint Paul and played two seasons at Rogers High School (2006-08) and three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-13)
- Oshie played high school hockey in Warroad
- Kuemper was selected by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
- He went 41-34-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV% and seven shutouts in 102 games (89 starts) in five seasons with Minnesota (2012-17)
- Lindgren is from Lakeville and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2013-16)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 4-2-0 against Washington in the last six matchups
- Minnesota’s series sweep in 2022-23 marked the third time in franchise history the Wild has won two games against Washington in the same season (2002-03, 2021-22)
- Eight of Minnesota’s 15 games played at Washington have been decided by one goal (3-3-2)
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.