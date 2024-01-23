Preview: Wild vs Capitals

Three game homestand begins in St. Paul

012324_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home for a three-game homestand starting tonight against the Washington Capitals.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 20-21-5, 45 points, 7th in Central Division

Capitals Record: 22-16-6, 50 points, 5th in Metropolitan Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-0

Wild vs. Capitals All-Time Record: 14-13-0 (9-5-0 at home)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
WSH
Power Play
20.8%
14.2%
Penalty Kill
72.8%
80.7%
Faceoff
46.2%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
2.98
2.34
Goals Against / Games Played
3.37
2.86
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
5-5-0

Last Time Out

The Wild triumphed over the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-2, on Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh (1/21). All five Wild goals were scored at full-strength. Forward Kirill Kaprizov (3-0=3) tallied three goals for a hat trick; forward Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) and defenseman Jake Middleton (1-0=0) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson blocked 40-of-42 shots faced (.952 SV%) in the victory. 

The Capitals fell to the St. Louis Blues in a shutout, 3-0, at Enterprise Center (1/20). G Charlie Lindgren stopped 26-of-29 shots made.

Previously on Wild vs. Capitals

Washington won the series-opening matchup, 3-2, in a shootout at Capital One Arena (10/27). F Marco Rossi (1-0=1) and F Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 31-of-33 shots faced for Minnesota. 

F Dylan Strome (1-0=1) and F Tom Wilson (1-0=1) scored for the Capitals. G Darcy Kuemper stopped 39-of-41 shots faced for Washington to earn the win.

Last Season on Wild vs. Capitals

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Washington in 2022-23. The Wild outscored the Capitals 9-5 across the two contests. In a match favoring names beginning with J (1/17), D Jared Spurgeon (2-0=2) netted two goals, and D Jonas Brodin (1-0=1) and D Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1) each scored a goal. In the second meeting (3/19), F Matt Boldy (3-0=3) clinched a hat trick, F Brandon Duhaime (1-0=1) and F Ryan Reaves each scored and G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33-of-36 shots.

F Alex Ovechkin (2-3=5) andStrome (2-1=3) tied for most goals scored against the Wild at two each, with Strome netting one in each match. Both of Ovechkin's goals would come in the second game. D Martin Fehervary (1-1=2) and F Tom Wilson (0-2=2) tallied two points against Minnesota in the series. Lindgren stopped 18-of-21 (.857 SV%) in the first of the series and 35-of-40 (.875 SV%) in the second.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov has 17 points (10-7=17) and a plus-8 rating in his last 10 games
  • Eriksson Ek has eight points (4-4=8) in his last five games
  • Faber has six assists and seven points (1-6=7) in his last four games
  • F T.J. Oshie has five goals and six points (5-1=6) in his last five games
  • Strome tallied three assists and four points (1-3=4) in his last five games
  • Ovechkin (8-20=28) and Strome (16-12=28) are tied for most points this season on the Capitals

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild recalled F Jake Lucchini and G Jesper Wallstedt (emergency conditions) from Iowa and reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa and placed F Connor Dewar on Injured Reserve (1/20). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  •  F Marcus Johansson was selected by Washington in the first round (24th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft and collected 324 points (118-206=324) in 579 games in parts of nine seasons with the Capitals (2010-17, 2021-23)
  • F Nic Dowd played four seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-14)
  • D Nick Jensen was born in Saint Paul and played two seasons at Rogers High School (2006-08) and three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-13)
  • Oshie played high school hockey in Warroad
  • Kuemper was selected by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
    • He went 41-34-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV% and seven shutouts in 102 games (89 starts) in five seasons with Minnesota (2012-17)
  • Lindgren is from Lakeville and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2013-16)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 4-2-0 against Washington in the last six matchups
  •  Minnesota’s series sweep in 2022-23 marked the third time in franchise history the Wild has won two games against Washington in the same season (2002-03, 2021-22)
  • Eight of Minnesota’s 15 games played at Washington have been decided by one goal (3-3-2)

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

1.23 MIN vs. WSH Game Notes
- 1.43 MB
Download 1.23 MIN vs. WSH Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 21

Game Recap: Wild 5, Hurricanes 2
Minnesota Wild Projected Lineup

Projected Lineup at Carolina Hurricanes
Game Preview Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes 012124

Preview: Wild at Hurricanes
Minnesota Wild Recalls Lucchini and Wallstedt 012024

Minnesota Wild Recalls Jake Lucchini and Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa
Minnesota Wild Florida Panthers game recap January 19

Game Recap: Wild 6, Panthers 4
Injury Report Freddy Gaudreau 011924

Injury Report: Freddy Gaudreau
Godin Named AHCA Fullerton Award Recipient 011924

Minnesota Wild's Roger Godin Named 2024 Jim Fullerton Award Recipient
Game Preview Minnesota Wild at Florida 011924

Preview: Wild at Panthers
Minnesota Wild Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 18

Game Recap: Lightning 7, Wild 3
Spurgeon Out Remainder of Season 011824

Minnesota Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon to Miss Remainder of Season
Game Preview Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning 011824

Preview: Wild at Lightning
Prospect Report 011724

Prospect Report: Jan. 17, 2024
Minnesota Wild License Plates 011724

Minnesota Wild Unveils Specialty License Plates
Minnesota Wild Foundation Whiskey and Wine 011624

SOLD OUT - Minnesota Wild Foundation to Host Whiskey & Wine With the Wild Event February 17
Minnesota Wild to Host Fleury Night 011524

Minnesota Wild to Host Marc-Andre Fleury Night on Feb. 9
New York Islanders Minnesota Wild game recap January 15

Game Recap: Wild 5, Islanders 0
Brodin Activated from LTIR 011524

Jonas Brodin Activated from LTIR
Game Preview Minnesota Wild vs New York Islanders 011524

Preview: Wild vs Islanders