Preview: Wild vs Capitals

Previously on Wild vs. Capitals

Washington won the series-opening matchup, 3-2, in a shootout at Capital One Arena (10/27). F Marco Rossi (1-0=1) and F Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 31-of-33 shots faced for Minnesota.

F Dylan Strome (1-0=1) and F Tom Wilson (1-0=1) scored for the Capitals. G Darcy Kuemper stopped 39-of-41 shots faced for Washington to earn the win.

Last Season on Wild vs. Capitals

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Washington in 2022-23. The Wild outscored the Capitals 9-5 across the two contests. In a match favoring names beginning with J (1/17), D Jared Spurgeon (2-0=2) netted two goals, and D Jonas Brodin (1-0=1) and D Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1) each scored a goal. In the second meeting (3/19), F Matt Boldy (3-0=3) clinched a hat trick, F Brandon Duhaime (1-0=1) and F Ryan Reaves each scored and G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33-of-36 shots.

F Alex Ovechkin (2-3=5) andStrome (2-1=3) tied for most goals scored against the Wild at two each, with Strome netting one in each match. Both of Ovechkin's goals would come in the second game. D Martin Fehervary (1-1=2) and F Tom Wilson (0-2=2) tallied two points against Minnesota in the series. Lindgren stopped 18-of-21 (.857 SV%) in the first of the series and 35-of-40 (.875 SV%) in the second.