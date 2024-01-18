SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild travels to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning for the first game of a three-game road trip. The Wild will travel to Sunrise to face the Panthers the following night and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
Preview: Wild at Lightning
Wild heads east for three-game road trip
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa, Florida)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Lightning
Wild Record: 18-20-5, 41 points, 7th in Central Division
Lightning Record: 22-17-5, 49 points, 5th in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-0
Wild vs. Lightning All-Time Record: 20-9-4 (6-6-4 at Tampa Bay)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
TBL
Power Play
18.8%
29.5%
Penalty Kill
72.8%
80.3%
Faceoff
46.4%
51.1%
Goals For / Games Played
2.86
3.30
Goals Against / Games Played
3.30
3.39
Last 10 Games
2-7-1
6-4-0
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the New York Islanders, 5-0, at home on Monday (1/15) afternoon. F Joel Eriksson Ek recorded two special teams goals (PPG and SHG). Forwards Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) each recorded two points in the contest and F Connor Dewar scored a goal. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 21 shots faced for his first shutout of the season, 74th career shutout and earned him his 552nd win, passing Patrick Roy for second most in NHL history.
The Lightning are coming off a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (1/14) at Amalie Arena. F Steven Stamkos (2-1=3) and F Nikita Kucherov (0-3=3) each tallied three points in the game. F Brandon Hagel and defensemen Victor Hedman and Calvin de Haan also netted goals for the Lightning. G Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 19-of-20 shots on net for a .950 SV%.
Previously on Wild vs. Lightning
Tampa Bay won the series opener, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center earlier this month (1/4). D Zach Bogosian scored Minnesota’s lone goal, his only goal since being acquired from Tampa Bay in November. Fleury saved 26-of-29 shots faced (.897 SV%) for the Wild.
D Darren Raddysh led the Lightning with two goals. Hagel and Hedman also scored goals for Tampa Bay. Vasilevskiy stopped 22-of-23 shots faced (.957 SV%) for the Lightning.
Players to Watch
- Eriksson Ek has four points (2-2=4) in his last five games and leads Minnesota with 17 goals and eight PPGs this season
- Kaprizov has five points (2-3=5) in his last five games and leads Minnesota with 35 points (13-22=35) this season
- Kucherov owns nine points (1-8=9) in his last five games, is T-1st in the NHL in points (23-49=72), is second in the league in assists and is third in goals
- F Brayden Point (20-24=44) has scored three goals in his last four games, ranks second on Tampa Bay in goals and points and is third in assists
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild reassigned F Nic Petan to Iowa (1/14).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Undisclosed
Injured Reserve
Connections
- F Pat Maroon recorded 82 points (29-53=82), 415 PIM and a plus-21 rating in 280 career games with Tampa Bay (2019-23)
- Maroon skated in 77 Stanley Caup Playoff games with Tampa Bay and tallied 17 points (7-10=17) and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Lightning (2020, 2021)
- Bogosian posted 15 points (4-11=15) in 106 games over parts of four seasons (2019-20, 2021-24) with the Lightning
- Bogosian was also a member of Tampa Bay’s 2020 Stanley Cup Championship team
- D Nick Perbix is from Elk River and played four seasons at St. Cloud State University (2018-22)
- Lightning CEO Steve Griggs spent eight years as Vice President of Sales and Service for the Wild
- Tampa Bay Assistant General Manager, Director of Player Development Stacy Roest collected 48 points (17-31=48) in 134 games with Minnesota (2000-02)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has earned points in 13 of its last 18 games against Tampa Bay (11-5-2)
- Minnesota earned its first-ever franchise win, 6-5, against Tampa Bay at Xcel Energy Center (10/18/00)
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's tilt, check out the game notes below.