Preview: Wild at Lightning

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the New York Islanders, 5-0, at home on Monday (1/15) afternoon. F Joel Eriksson Ek recorded two special teams goals (PPG and SHG). Forwards Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) each recorded two points in the contest and F Connor Dewar scored a goal. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 21 shots faced for his first shutout of the season, 74th career shutout and earned him his 552nd win, passing Patrick Roy for second most in NHL history.

The Lightning are coming off a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (1/14) at Amalie Arena. F Steven Stamkos (2-1=3) and F Nikita Kucherov (0-3=3) each tallied three points in the game. F Brandon Hagel and defensemen Victor Hedman and Calvin de Haan also netted goals for the Lightning. G Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 19-of-20 shots on net for a .950 SV%.