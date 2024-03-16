Preview: Wild at Blues

Last Time Out

The Wild shutout the Anaheim Ducks, 2-0, at home on Thursday night (3/14). D Zach Bogosian (1-0=1) and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. D Jonas Brodin and forwards Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy all recorded assists. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 16 shots faced to earn the 75th shutout of his career.

The Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, on Wednesday (3/13) at home. Forwards Alexey Toropchenko, Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad scored goals for St. Louis. G Jordan Binnington made 40-of-41 saves (.976 SV%) in the win.