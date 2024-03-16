ST. LOUIS -- The Minnesota Wild looks for two more points as it heads to play the Blues in St. Louis tonight.
Preview: Wild at Blues
Minnesota looks to further lead in Wild Card race tonight at St. Louis
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Blues
Wild Record: 33-27-7, 73 points, 5th in Central Division
Blues Record: 34-29-3, 71 points, 6th in Central Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0
Wild vs. Blues All-Time Record: 41-34-19 (15-20-11 at Enterprise Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
STL
Power Play
21.7%
16.8%
Penalty Kill
74.6%
78.9%
Faceoff
47.4%
48.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.09
2.79
Goals Against / Games Played
3.19
3.03
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-5-1
Last Time Out
The Wild shutout the Anaheim Ducks, 2-0, at home on Thursday night (3/14). D Zach Bogosian (1-0=1) and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. D Jonas Brodin and forwards Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy all recorded assists. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 16 shots faced to earn the 75th shutout of his career.
The Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, on Wednesday (3/13) at home. Forwards Alexey Toropchenko, Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad scored goals for St. Louis. G Jordan Binnington made 40-of-41 saves (.976 SV%) in the win.
Previously on Wild vs. Blues
Minnesota fell to St. Louis, 3-1, on March 2 at Enterprise Center.
D Jon Merrill recorded the only goal for Minnesota unassisted in the second period. Fleury stopped 24-of-26 shots to post a .923 SV%.
Forward Torey Krug (1-1=2; ENG) led the Blues with two points. Toropchenko (1-0=1) scored in the first and Neighbours (1-0=1) scored on the power play in the second. Binnington stopped 21-of-22 shots faced (.955 SV%).
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild activated F Marcus Johansson from Injured Reserve (3/12).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Joel Eriksson Ek
Lower Body
Day-to-Day
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
- D Justin Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
- D Nick Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
- D Scott Perunovich is from Hibbing and played three seasons (2017-20) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
- D Marco Scandella was selected by the Wild in the second round (55th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (27-62=89) in 373 games in seven seasons (2010-17) with Minnesota
- F Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 11-9-5 in its last 25 games vs. St. Louis
- The Wild topped the Blues in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
- The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.