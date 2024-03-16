Preview: Wild at Blues

Minnesota looks to further lead in Wild Card race tonight at St. Louis

031624_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

ST. LOUIS -- The Minnesota Wild looks for two more points as it heads to play the Blues in St. Louis tonight.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 33-27-7, 73 points, 5th in Central Division

Blues Record: 34-29-3, 71 points, 6th in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0

Wild vs. Blues All-Time Record: 41-34-19 (15-20-11 at Enterprise Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
STL
Power Play
21.7%
16.8%
Penalty Kill
74.6%
78.9%
Faceoff
47.4%
48.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.09
2.79
Goals Against / Games Played
3.19
3.03
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-5-1

Last Time Out

The Wild shutout the Anaheim Ducks, 2-0, at home on Thursday night (3/14). D Zach Bogosian (1-0=1) and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. D Jonas Brodin and forwards Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy all recorded assists. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 16 shots faced to earn the 75th shutout of his career.

The Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, on Wednesday (3/13) at home. Forwards Alexey Toropchenko, Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad scored goals for St. Louis. G Jordan Binnington made 40-of-41 saves (.976 SV%) in the win.

Previously on Wild vs. Blues

Minnesota fell to St. Louis, 3-1, on March 2 at Enterprise Center.

D Jon Merrill recorded the only goal for Minnesota unassisted in the second period. Fleury stopped 24-of-26 shots to post a .923 SV%. 

Forward Torey Krug (1-1=2; ENG) led the Blues with two points. Toropchenko (1-0=1) scored in the first and Neighbours (1-0=1) scored on the power play in the second. Binnington stopped 21-of-22 shots faced (.955 SV%).

Recent Transactions 

The Minnesota Wild activated F Marcus Johansson from Injured Reserve (3/12). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Joel Eriksson Ek
Lower Body
Day-to-Day
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  •  Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
  • D Justin Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
  • D Nick Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
  • D Scott Perunovich is from Hibbing and played three seasons (2017-20) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
  • D Marco Scandella was selected by the Wild in the second round (55th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (27-62=89) in 373 games in seven seasons (2010-17) with Minnesota
  • F Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 11-9-5 in its last 25 games vs. St. Louis
  • The Wild topped the Blues in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
  • The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

3.16 MIN at STL Game Notes
- 1.08 MB
Download 3.16 MIN at STL Game Notes

