Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets

Last Time Out

The Wild lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. 4-1, on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center (1/4). D Zach Bogosian was the lone goal-scorer for Minnesota, scoring his first goal in a Wild sweater against his former team. He was assisted by D Alex Goligoski and F Ryan Hartman. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26-of-29 shots faced (.897 SV%).

The Blue Jackets earned a shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. D Damon Severson and D Jake Bean scored in regulation for Columbus. F Johnny Gaudreau secured the win with a goal in the shootout. G Daniil Tarasov saved 39-of-41 shots on goal (.951 SV%), and all three Flyers attempts in the shootout, in the win for the Blue Jackets.