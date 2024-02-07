Preview: Wild at Hawks

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Anaheim Ducks, 3-2, on January 27 at Xcel Energy Center. F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jon Merrill scored for the Wild. F Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) had two points in the contest. G Filip Gustavsson made 22-of-25 saves (.880 SV%) in net for Minnesota.

The Hawks were shutout against the Calgary Flames, 1-0, on January 27 at Scotiabank Saddledome. G Petr Mrazek made 30-of-31 saves to post a .968 SV% for Chicago.