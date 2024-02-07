Preview: Wild at Hawks

Minnesota begins February play tonight at Chicago on TNT and Max

By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

CHICAGO -- The Minnesota Wild returns to action after the All-Star break tonight at United Center against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 21-23-5, 47 points, 7th in Central Division

Blackhawks Record: 14-34-2, 30 points, 8th in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0

Wild vs. Hawks All-Time Record: 52-29-5 (23-17-2 at Chicago)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
CHI
Power Play
20.7%
12.4%
Penalty Kill
73.5%
76.4%
Faceoff
46.5%
45.1%
Goals For / Games Played
2.98
2.08
Goals Against / Games Played
3.35
3.52
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
2-8-0

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Anaheim Ducks, 3-2, on January 27 at Xcel Energy Center. F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jon Merrill scored for the Wild. F Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) had two points in the contest. G Filip Gustavsson made 22-of-25 saves (.880 SV%) in net for Minnesota. 

The Hawks were shutout against the Calgary Flames, 1-0, on January 27 at Scotiabank Saddledome. G Petr Mrazek made 30-of-31 saves to post a .968 SV% for Chicago.

Previously on Wild vs. Hawks

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center on December 3, 2023. Zuccarello led the Wild with three points (1-2=3), D Brock Faber (0-2=2) and F Marco Rossi (2-0=2) each logged multi-point games. F Matt Boldy also scored (1-0=1) for the Wild. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 28-of-29 shots faced (.966 SV%) to earn the win for Minnesota.

F Taylor Raddysh (1-0=1) scored Chicago’s lone goal. Mrazek stopped 30-of-34 shots faced (.882 SV%) for the Blackhawks.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov (19-26=45) leads the Wild in scoring and owns nine points (6-3=9) in his last five games
  • F Joel Eriksson Ek (21-18=39) leads his team in goals and owns eight points (3-5=8) in five games
  • Zuccarello (8-31=39) leads Minnesota in assists
  • F Jason Dickinson (15-10=25) is T-1st in goals, second in points and fourth in assists for Chicago and owns four points (1-3=4) in his last five games
  • F Philipp Kurashev (8-16=24) is second in assists, third in points and fourth in goals on the Hawks

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild reassigned F Adam Raska to Iowa (2/6) and recalled F Adam Beckman and F Jake Lucchini from Iowa (2/5). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • F Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
  • F Ryan Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
  • F Rem Pitlick posted 11 points (65=11) in one season (2021-22) with the Wild and played three season (2016-19) at the University of Minnesota
  • F Joey Anderson is from Roseville and played two seasons (201618) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth
  • F Nick Foligno is the older brother of Wild F Marcus Foligno

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s 52 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
  • The Wild has won 10 consecutive meetings against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
  • In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's game, check out the game notes below.

