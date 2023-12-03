Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1

Taylor Raddysh scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (7-16-0), who lost 3-1 at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his franchise-best road point streak to nine games (eight goals, five assists).

“Well, definitely not a good night for us,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “They’re probably still showing their new coach that they want to play and they really, I thought they outskated us and competed us in those tough areas, especially in front of the net and corners. You’re not going to win many games when you get outworked and outbattled in those areas.

“I’m not saying that we didn’t try. I think our guys tried, but we have to find a desperation level that they showed us tonight. And we have done that. It’s a matter of, stop feeling sorry for yourself, and going to do it.”

Rossi made it 1-0 2:11 into the first period, deflecting a point shot by Brock Faber.

Freddy Gaudreau found Rossi in the slot for his second of the game to increase the lead to 2-0 at 12:08 on power play.

“Our confidence right now is really good as a team,” said Rossi. “We won three in a row. We just try to get better every day.”