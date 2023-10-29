Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Bratt has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) during a seven-game point streak.

"I'm seeing a guy with even more energy (than previous seasons)," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's shooting the puck quicker and he's making better plays. Just his mobility seems a little bit more dynamic, and he's a luxury to have."

Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli scored, Luke Hughes had two assists and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (5-2-1), who have won four of their past five.

"We've been talking about really dialing it in, trying to get that first goal, and we had five shots on goal in the first five minutes," Bratt said. "Our speed was good today. We supported each other well, and obviously the power play, penalty kill and [Vanecek] in net helped us get that win."

Pat Maroon had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for the Wild (3-4-2), who have lost three straight.

Minnesota played without forwards Matt Boldy (upper body), Mason Shaw (knee) and Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), and defensemen Jared Spurgeon (upper body) and Alex Goligoski (lower body).

"It was a close match but frustrating. They scored quick goals which cost us," Fleury said. "We're pushing for points, so we can't use the missing players as an excuse."

Bratt gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle off a pass from defenseman John Marino from the opposite circle.