NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Prudential Center on Sunday.
Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild
Forward extends point streak to 7; Minnesota loses 3rd straight
Bratt has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) during a seven-game point streak.
"I'm seeing a guy with even more energy (than previous seasons)," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's shooting the puck quicker and he's making better plays. Just his mobility seems a little bit more dynamic, and he's a luxury to have."
Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli scored, Luke Hughes had two assists and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (5-2-1), who have won four of their past five.
"We've been talking about really dialing it in, trying to get that first goal, and we had five shots on goal in the first five minutes," Bratt said. "Our speed was good today. We supported each other well, and obviously the power play, penalty kill and [Vanecek] in net helped us get that win."
Pat Maroon had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for the Wild (3-4-2), who have lost three straight.
Minnesota played without forwards Matt Boldy (upper body), Mason Shaw (knee) and Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), and defensemen Jared Spurgeon (upper body) and Alex Goligoski (lower body).
"It was a close match but frustrating. They scored quick goals which cost us," Fleury said. "We're pushing for points, so we can't use the missing players as an excuse."
Bratt gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle off a pass from defenseman John Marino from the opposite circle.
Maroon scored his first goal with the Wild to tie it 1-1 at 14:53. He received a lead pass from Jonas Brodin at the Devils' blue line and used his right skate to settle the puck before sweeping a shot over the goal line.
"We have to be better 5-on-5 and have to keep working and stay positive," Maroon said.
Ryan Hartman gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 2:31 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal with his backhand at the left post.
"It's tough. We were getting good chances and we deserved more," Hartman said. "We have a few big pieces missing but have to keep working."
Toffoli answered with his own power-play goal, a tap-in from the slot, to tie it 2-2 at 6:10.
New Jersey finished 2-for-3 on the power play. Minnesota was 1-for-6.
"I just think it's our skill, our mindset, our way of winning pucks back, creating space for each other and getting the second opportunity," Bratt said when asked about the power play. "We're getting a good first one and then as soon as the puck is loose, we're four or five guys on the puck right away to try to win it back."
Haula scored 44 seconds later with a slap shot from the top of the left circle to give New Jersey a 3-2 lead.
The Devils then denied the Wild on consecutive power plays midway through the second, when Chris Tierney was called for hooking at 10:04 followed by a too many men penalty at 12:32. Vanecek made nine of his 16 saves in the second during the back-to-back penalties.
"It's tough for me, it was tough for them, but they never quit," Vanecek said. "That's always huge, and blocking the shots for me. I was really happy for them."
Shortly after killing the second penalty, Bratt scored a power-play goal from the left circle off a passing sequence with Hughes and Timo Meier to push it to 4-2 at 16:39.
"I'm resting well when I think about the power play, but I'm still not resting well with some of the plays away from the puck that we've been giving up," Ruff said.
Jake Middleton pulled the Wild to within 4-3 on a shot from the slot at 15:17 of the third period.
NOTES: New Jersey played without captain Nico Hischier (upper body). ... The Devils are 14-for-33 on the power play this season. Their 14 power-play goals are the most in the NHL, and they are also the first team since the Buffalo Sabres in 2019 to score at least 14 power-play goals in the month of October.