Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild

Adam Fantilli scored his first NHL goal, and Justin Danforth had a goal and an assist for Columbus (3-2-0), which won 3-1 against the Calgary Flames on Friday. Elvis Merzlikins, who missed the previous two games with an illness, made 24 saves.

“Nice to win back to back,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “The way we played we deserved that win. We played really well, really connected, really intense.

“No game is perfect. We’re going to make mistakes, but the mindset was perfect. I’m looking for excellence, and what I mean by excellence is working hard. We did that tonight.”

Filip Gustavsson made 49 saves, and Marcus Johansson and Dakota Mermis each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (2-2-1), which has lost two in a row and three of four. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists.

The Blue Jackets outshot the Wild 54-28.

“We weren’t good defensively,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “We weren't good in the game. We didn't execute defensively. We didn't execute getting out of our zone. So, yeah, we didn't do a lot of good things in this game and yet we still had an opportunity in it, which was positive. But we've got to clean a lot of our hockey up.”