Victory Green Format and Pricing

2024-2025 Fall/Winter

Xtreme Enhancement Bundle (more practices!)

Includes 22 regular practices, 20 Xtreme Enhancement practices, 18 games

Payment Options

Option 1 - Single payment before July 19th - $1699

Option 2 - Single payment after July 19th - $1799

Option 3 - Payment plan - $1899 (Five equal payments of $369.80)

Standard

Includes 22 regular practices, 18 games

Payment Options

Option 1 - Single payment before July 19th - $1199

Option 2 - Single payment after July 19th - $1299

Option 3 - Payment plan - $1349 (Five equal payments of $269.80)

