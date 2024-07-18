2024-2025 Fall/Winter
Victory Green Format and Pricing
Xtreme Enhancement Bundle (more practices!)
Includes 22 regular practices, 20 Xtreme Enhancement practices, 18 games
Payment Options
Option 1 - Single payment before July 19th - $1699
Option 2 - Single payment after July 19th - $1799
Option 3 - Payment plan - $1899 (Five equal payments of $369.80)
Standard
Includes 22 regular practices, 18 games
Payment Options
Option 1 - Single payment before July 19th - $1199
Option 2 - Single payment after July 19th - $1299
Option 3 - Payment plan - $1349 (Five equal payments of $269.80)