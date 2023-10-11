When asked how he felt about entering his 19th season in the NHL, Joe Pavelski was quick with a correction.
The chase continues: Pavelski excited to get to back to work in Cup pursuit
Entering his fifth year in Dallas, the veteran forward is ready to dive into what could be a one-of-a-kind season
“No, I think it’s 18,” Pavelski said with a chuckle.
But who’s counting, right? After all, when you attempt to put Pavelski’s NHL career into perspective, it’s been nothing short of an impressive journey.
“You don’t take anything for granted,” Pavelski said. “You really enjoy this game. I’m really excited that it’s getting close. You can kind of feel it coming.”
The dawn of the 2023-24 season carries a sense of real potential for the Dallas Stars. After an impressive run that saw them come two wins short of a trip to the Stanley Cup Final last year, a chance to take another step looms large. Dallas is returning the bulk of its starting lineup and added new talent in the summer.
Everything seems to be in place for another emphatic push.
“It’s just exciting to get going, really,” Pavelski said. “It was a long summer. Those last couple of weeks before training camp sucked. Then training camp gets going and it’s fresh. But then that gets a little old and you’re ready for the real thing to get going here.”
The preseason offered Pavelski, who turned 39 in July, a number of opportunities. It gave him a chance to ramp back up and get in game shape, mentor prospects (some of which were born the year he was drafted) and help in forming the team’s plan of attack for the year ahead.
“I think the angle is you obviously want to win,” Pavelski said. “That’s the angle and it’s a process. There’s no easy way around it. I think the process keeps you going and keeps you honest. Then there’s 82 games before you even have an opportunity to play in the playoffs.
“Enjoy the road, enjoy the games and enjoy the atmospheres. It all kind of adds into it.”
There’s something to be said about the oldest member of a veteran-heavy Stars squad preaching patience. After all, he’s had plenty to enjoy and celebrate throughout an illustrious career. It’s not every day that a 7th-round draft pick becomes one of the most successful players of a generation.
In his first 13 seasons, Pavelski became a centerpiece of a San Jose Sharks team that was a consistent Stanley Cup challenger. A unique offensive skill set, high hockey IQ and a knack for coming through in the clutch helped turn him into a game-changing talent. He scored 30+ goals five times, including a career-high 41 in 2013-14. Two seasons later, he led the Sharks to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final in his first season as captain.
But as the Sharks entered a rebuild in the summer of 2019, the free agent Pavelski signed a three-year contract with the Stars and firmly set his sights on winning a Stanley Cup. He’s now entering his fifth season in Dallas, a note that is equal parts impressive and astounding for both the veteran and his family.
“We were definitely looking at those first three years and then go from there,” Pavelski said. “As you’re looking at teams and structure sometimes, there is that thought, ‘Well, what if it’s going good? Is this a place you’d want to be longer?’ The answer was always yes.
“Five years later and someone asks, ‘Are you just finishing your three-year deal?’ Nope, going into year five. It flies by, and we’ve had a lot of fun, too.”
And while the Pavelski’s found a new home in the metroplex, no. 16 has logged a number of milestones in Victory Green.
He hit the 1,000-game mark in 2019. Later that season, he led the way with 13 goals as Dallas made a run to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the bubble. Two seasons ago, he scored his 400th career goal. Last season, he became the 10th American-born player to reach 1,000 career points. He also posted a career-high plus/minus of +42.
He also holds the NHL record for most playoff goals among U.S. born players with 73, a mark that also leads all active players. And his 18 game-winning goals in the postseason? Tied for 5th most in NHL history.
But what do all of those achievements mean to him in the grand scheme?
“They’re little carats in the chase at times,” Pavelski said. “Obviously, there’s the big one [waiting] at the end. You get to that certain level and have a certain standard for yourself that you want to maintain. That’s the biggest driving force. Just keep getting better. You know your own expectations and what people expect of you. You don’t want to let anyone down.”
In addition to the achievements, he’s also made an impact on the Stars’ next generation of superstars. The Pavelski family housed rookie Wyatt Johnston last season and is doing so again this year. Jason Robertson (24) and Roope Hintz (26) have spent the past three years playing on a line with Pavelski, so the opportunity to absorb knowledge has been at a premium.
When asked about his leadership and mentoring, Pavelski is quick to credit those who helped guide him in the early days of his career.
“I was very fortunate to play with guys like [Joe] Thornton, [Patrick] Marleau and Mike Grier,” Pavelski said. “You get a lot of help along the way. It’s never something you do on your own, so it’s fun to share experiences. I’ve been in a lot of different situations before. It’s something that reoccurs and you try to share what you can and help out guys. And you’re also learning from them.”
By the time they reach 39, most NHL players are either retired or serving in limited capacities. They are used primarily as healthy scratches more than anything else.
But not Pavelski. In fact, one could even argue that he’s getting better as he ages.
Pavelski has played in 232 consecutive regular-season games, posting 82 goals and 215 points over the span. He has 75+ points in each of the past two seasons, the first time he’s done so in consecutive years. He’s one of just five players in NHL history to achieve the feat at 37 years or older. The four others ended up in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Three of them won a Cup.
That’s where Pavelski’s sights rest. Through all of the shine of a storied 1,250-game career, a Stanley Cup seems like the last box to check. And this year really feels like it could have a special ending attached for a Dallas Stars team knocking on the door.
“The expectations are there,” Pavelski said. “In my 18 years, it’s felt like that was the plan in 15 or 16 of them. You experience that and realize that there’s so much work to be done. A lot of foundation has to get laid with a new group and a new season. There’s nothing that will be given to you. In our mind, that’s what we’re building towards.”
That building begins on Thursday night.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.