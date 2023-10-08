The Stars hit the preseason wall Saturday, allowing three goals in the third period and losing to Minnesota, 4-0, in St. Paul. Then again, you could argue they struggled over the final two games after a 4-0 loss to St. Louis at home on Thursday.
Preseason comes to rocky finish for Stars
Dallas will shift focus to their home opener and the beginning of the 2023-24 regular season
Bottom line, the “practice season” has officially wrapped up and the focus now shifts to the season opener on Thursday against the Blues, but from stumbling to the finish line, the Stars aren’t really basking in confidence right now.
There are injuries to Roope Hintz (who didn’t play any preseason games), Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa. Those injuries have created the need to shuffle and create all sorts of new combinations. However, there was just a feeling of inconsistency in the final two preseason contests. Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood split the final two games in goal and both had good moments and bad. The power play went 0-for-5. The penalty kill went 3-for-6. There were just a lot of holes in need of patching.
Now, all of that can get fixed quickly if the team is healthy and some of the chemistry from last season is summoned. If Hintz (who is nursing an upper-body injury) is ready, it sure looks like the top line of Jason Robertson-Hintz-Joe Pavelski fits right back together. If Johnston (who has been out two weeks after a non-surgical procedure) is ready to go, the line of Jamie Benn-Johnston-Evgenii Dadonov will fall right back together. And a line that features Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment and newcomer Matt Duchene could give the Stars the scoring depth they need.
Faksa, Ty Dellandrea, Craig Smith and Sam Steel will battle for the three spots on the fourth line, and the group of defensemen will be sorted from Miro Heiskanen, Ryan Suter, Esa Lindell, Nils Lundkvist, Thomas Harley and Jani Hakanpää. Mix in Oettinger and Wedgewood in goal, and the group looks pretty solid on paper.
Still, you can’t just snap your fingers and get instant chemistry, which is why a rocky end to the exhibition season could create some trepidation.
Dallas was down 1-0 after 40 minutes when Oettinger came out of the game. Wedgewood then allowed three goals in 10 minutes and the Stars unraveled. At one point, the shots on goal were 8-0 for the Wild, and Wedgewood was forced to make several big saves. After Minnesota took control of the game, Benn fought Pat Maroon and Marchment fought Brandon Duhaime.
It wasn’t exactly the end the team wanted.
On the good side, 2021 second-round pick Logan Stankoven led the Stars in preseason scoring with 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists). Robertson was next with 3 goals and 1 assist. 23-year-old Matěj Blümel also had 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists).
Another helpful element could be that the Stars have four days off after the season opener. So, they will play just one game in a span of nine days. That’s a great opportunity to get healthy before the season really gets going with a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Final with Vegas on Oct. 17 and a trip to Anaheim two nights later.
Dalla will begin the regular season next week on Thursday, Oct. 12 as they take on St. Louis at American Airlines Center.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994.