Newfound pressure to succeed could be a privilege for Stars

To do that, they have to first navigate the 82-game season and try to find a way to place high in the standings. That way they can secure home ice or a strong seed. Once they get to the playoffs, they then need to take care of business efficiently to ensure their best path. And when the pressure is highest in the key moments of the playoffs, they have to make the right play at the right time. It’s not easy, and only one team gets to walk away with the Cup, so trying to frame all of that in words seems somewhat impossible.