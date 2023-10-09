It’s a virtue: Patience, persistence could pay dividends for Stars

But it is what it is in today’s NHL. Pretty much every team is pushing up against the salary cap, and pretty much every fan base wants to win right now. That creates a competitive balance where the difference between first and third place in most divisions is a few points. Mix in the odd stat that road playoff teams actually have a better record than home teams, and you see how easy it can be to discount the importance of the regular season. Just get in, and you have as good of a chance as anyone.