It’s a virtue: Patience, persistence could pay dividends for Stars
As Dallas approaches its season opener, the desire to win must be taken in stride with patience for the long journey ahead
The world of athletics I grew up in was focused on perfection. It was focused on selling out every day and every play. Even in covering pro sports before the turn of the century, it sure seemed the push was always to have the best record, be the best team, and that would eventually lead you to a championship.
But that doesn’t seem to be the way anymore.
Look no further than the Boston Bruins last year. They posted the best regular season record in NHL history, but lost in the First Round against a Florida Panthers team who snuck into the playoffs. Tampa Bay had a similar crash back in 2019 against Columbus. Fact is, the past eight Presidents’ Trophy winners have lost in the First or Second Round. Only eight in NHL history have gone on to win it all.
That’s quite surprising when you think about it.
But it is what it is in today’s NHL. Pretty much every team is pushing up against the salary cap, and pretty much every fan base wants to win right now. That creates a competitive balance where the difference between first and third place in most divisions is a few points. Mix in the odd stat that road playoff teams actually have a better record than home teams, and you see how easy it can be to discount the importance of the regular season. Just get in, and you have as good of a chance as anyone.
Yes, I have come around to the fact that pursuing perfection can be fool’s gold in the sports world. Teams that have been great and then stumbled cite the fact they weren’t hardened by adversity. They didn’t have to test their depth. They simply got a little too happy with themselves.
In addition, the playoffs are a different beast. There is a real psychological weight that has to be managed. You can’t get too high when you win and can’t get frustrated when you lose. Yet, you also can’t sit back and simply wait. It’s a complicated juggling act.
So as the Stars get ready for the start of the regular season, there is the belief that they need to start fast. They did that last season to the tune of an 11-5-2 record in their first 18 games. That allowed them to manage some hiccups and not panic as the season went along. And even when they lost the division crown to Colorado by one point, the end result of 82 games was a positive thing.
I look at the Texas Rangers right now. They were on a tilt-a-whirl ride for the final month of the season, and then crashed and burned in the final series against Seattle. That cost them the division championship and a first-round bye, and it could have easily cost them the season.
But once the playoffs started, things fell back into place. Pitchers started hitting their spots. Hitters started seeing and hitting the ball well again. Now, they have won their first four games and have a 2-0 lead in the divisional series.
It’s a great lesson in patience and persistence.
Fans can look at the Stars the same way right now. Yes, there is a tendency to panic when you consider they didn’t play well in their final two preseason games. Yes, you worry that the health of Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa is still a big question mark after they returned to the ice in red “non-contact” sweaters for practice on Monday.
But you (and the team) need to be able to handle that. On one hand, Dallas would love a quick start to reduce pressure. On the other, it has four days off after the season opener. It’s actually a great reminder that as much as we want to get caught up in every moment of the season and overreact on social media, the need for patience in today’s sports landscape is paramount.
“You’ve got to be real careful with that,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said of trying to balance the drive to win each night with the knowledge that you can recover from losses. “It’s such a competitive league and there’s so much parity that you’ve got to start playing for a playoff position first, and that starts with Game 1. If you have the luxury of going down the stretch in a spot where you don’t have to overtax people, that’s a great luxury to have. But you have to give yourself a chance to be in that spot.”
And you do that by winning. It’s strange that anyone would caution against winning too much. Back when Dallas and Detroit and Colorado were battling for first place in the West, things like home ice and second-round opponents were huge. And the way you earned the easiest trip was by winning during the regular season.
I guess the message of this missive is more to the fact that it doesn’t seem as necessary as it once did.
The new sports ecosphere is different. What teams have to do now is balance the drive to win every game with a balance that you can find a lot of different ways to navigate an 82-game season and postseason run.
And find a way to be calm in that universe.
