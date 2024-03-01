Heika’s Take: Inspired Stars make emphatic statement, shut down Jets
With the big news of a trade and a critical divisional showdown on tap, Dallas responded with flying colors for a commanding win
A day after Dallas made a trade for the veteran defenseman – who still is in Calgary as the team figures out immigration and work visa details – the Stars won a battle of Central Division leaders, 4-1, over the Winnipeg Jets. The message sent by GM Jim Nill in adding a player like Tanev clearly was impactful, as the Stars played with confidence and purpose. Sure, they were bouncing back from a 5-1 loss at Colorado on Tuesday, and yes, they were playing at home with a healthier lineup. But there was just a different feel to the lads in Victory Green.
“It’s a great message,” said forward Joe Pavelski, who had a goal and an assist. “There’s a lot of belief in this room and I think it starts at the top. You see something like that and the first thing that goes through my mind, and I think a lot of guys’ minds, is `I’ve got to be better, too.’ We want more. There’s more out there for us. They’ve got confidence in this group and it’s on us to keep getting better.”
The timing of the performance was perfect. Dallas and Winnipeg are battling for first place in the Central Division, and the Stars moved back into first in points at 36-17-9 (81 points), while Winnipeg dropped to 36-17-5 (79 points). But the Jets have played four fewer games, so they still have the lead in points percentage.
“It was great to get back on track, especially against one of the best teams in our division,” said Jason Robertson. “It was a good response.”
DeBoer and Pavelski both said the 5-1 loss to Colorado wasn’t as bad as the score indicated, and that helped keep the team calm. Dallas is ending a vicious stretch of road games and was playing its third game in four nights with travel between each game, so there was a challenge both physically and mentally. The fact the team managed all of the possible distractions is a huge accomplishment.
“I think the start helps, takes the pressure off,” DeBoer said of a 3-0 lead in the first period. “I felt like we hadn’t been in that situation in a long time. But I also thought we didn’t overreact to the game the other night, despite the score and what it felt like there were some good parts to that game, probably more good than bad.”
The top line got things started as Robertson tallied his 20th goal of the season just seven minutes into the game, and then Pavelski tallied his 21st on a trademark tip-in goal 10 minutes later. That 2-0 lead seemed pretty comfy as the American Airlines Center crowd was buzzing on Retro Night, but then rookie Logan Stankoven blew the roof off the building with another fantastic shift and goal.
Stankoven puck-jacked Mason Appleton from behind and spun back into the offensive zone. He and Wyatt Johnston then carried the puck to the net, and Stankoven scored in his third straight game to make it 3-0. Stankoven was leading the AHL in scoring when he was called up and has four points (three goals, one assist) in his first four NHL games. He’s also forging great chemistry with Johnston, a fellow 2021 draft pick. The two are living with Pavelski, and that connection seems to be creating plenty of positivity.
“We’ve talked about him and the one thing I’ll tell you is he’s more valuable in the room with his leadership and the way he leads than he is even on the score sheet,” DeBoer said of Pavelski. “All the guy wants to do is win. He’s willing to do everything and willing to sacrifice parts of his game to do that. You saw tonight at five-on-three, he wasn’t out there. He’s the first in line to do that kind of stuff.”
That’s the kind of environment Tanev will be walking into, and that’s part of why this team is winning. Yes, they were in a 1-3-3 slump, but they know where they’re at and they know what they can accomplish. So when they get a chance to make a statement in a key game against a divisional opponent, they generally step up.
“They have some games in hand on us, so this was huge,” said Jake Oettinger, who notched his 100th career win. “We would’ve been behind them by a good amount if we lost. The guys put three in right away for me, that’s huge. We played the right way, weren’t cheating, smart hockey and that’s what you need to close out games with good teams.”
And after getting off to that great start, they actually improved as the game went on. Dallas had a 16-6 advantage in third period shots on goal and really shut things down.
“I was a little worried about our energy today, but the trade energized our group,” DeBoer said of the buzz created by the Tanev news. “It was a real solid effort tonight. We didn’t have any passengers. The guys really emptied the tank for how our schedule has looked the last fourteen days.”
And when the immigration paperwork is done, they will also add a veteran defenseman who can help make them better.
“It’s exciting,” said Robertson. “You get an extra boost in energy in the locker room and obviously on the ice. When it’s around the trade deadline, everyone is a little antsy, so it’s really nice to get a player like him.”
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.