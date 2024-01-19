The Stars anticipated a heightened level of intensity as they took off on a four-game road trip against Eastern Conference playoff teams, and they definitely got it Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Heika’s Take: Stars open road trip on flat note in 5-1 loss to Flyers
Dallas started the four-game swing against a fast, confident Philadelphia team that bested them in just about every area of the game
Unfortunately, Dallas didn’t respond well as Philadelphia steamrolled its way to a 43-15 advantage in shots on goal and eventually took a 5-1 win.
“They were really good and we were really bad,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think we made them look good. We just didn’t play.”
Goalie Jake Oettinger was the saving grace as he repelled shot after shot and kept Dallas in it through two periods. The Flyers were clinging to a 2-1 lead at the second intermission, despite a 30-9 advantage in shots on goal. But Philadelphia scored on an early third period power play and added a penalty shot goal and a dazzling backhand from Owen Tippett to make the final score more impactful.
Oettinger, who missed a month with a groin injury, followed up an impressive performance Tuesday against Los Angeles and looks to be completely healed.
“He was great,” DeBoer said. “We didn’t give him any help, and that’s the disappointing part for me. He’s coming off an injury, I thought we owed him more of a battle level than we gave him tonight.”
Scott Wedgewood suffered a lower body injury Saturday in Chicago and missed Tuesday’s game, but was serving as a backup on Thursday. The Stars seem to have both goalies healthy, and that’s a great sign for the rest of the trip – with games Saturday at the Devils, Sunday at the Islanders and Tuesday at the Red Wings. But for the healthy goaltending to matter, the rest of the team has to pick it up. The Flyers had a 43-15 advantage in shots on goal and a 77-45 edge in shot attempts. They had twice as many scoring chances as the Stars did.
That’s both confusing and upsetting for a Dallas team that drops to 26-13-5, including 12-5-3 on the road. Philadelphia jumps to 25-14-6 and continues an impressive second season under head coach John Tortorella.
“They’re a Torts team,” said forward Tyler Seguin, who had the Stars’ lone goal. “They come with the gas, they work their butts off, they’re pretty honest players. And an honest team. You know what to expect and we got what we expected. We didn’t have the answer for it tonight.”
Dallas has struggled with first periods this season and was outshot 15-1 in the opening 20 minutes. Still, Oettinger held them in, and after Seguin scored in the second, Dallas was only down, 2-1. Could the team tied for the second-most comebacks in the NHL at 14 and leading the league in third period goals with 64 fashion another great ending?
“Fool’s gold,” DeBoer said.
Indeed, the Stars never found their compass and the Flyers piled on at the end. It was a tough night for a team that is chasing Winnipeg and Colorado in the Central Division, and simply has high goals for this season.
“This one is tough,” DeBoer said. “It’s a humbling loss. We haven’t been beaten that badly in all facets of the game this year. That’s one that’s going to sting for a couple of days.”
That means there are lessons to be learned.
“They came out hard. You’ve got to tip your cap to them, they were ready to go right off the bat,” said defenseman Jani Hakanpää. “But you’ve got to be ready when the puck drops. Just details here and there. We all know it wasn’t our best and we’ve just got to regroup.”
The Stars have done a good job of that this season. They have lost consecutive games in regulation just twice, so they look forward to getting back on the horse.
“It’s all about your response,” DeBoer said. “You’re going to have some poor games during the year, we’ve had them before. As a group, we’ve got to regroup and respond the right way. I think our group has been pretty good that way.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.