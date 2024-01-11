Adversity can be a great teacher.
Heika’s Take: Stars continue conquering adversity in big win over Wild
Two nights after shutting them out in Minnesota, the Stars put together yet another confident performance in a 7-2 throttling of the Wild
The Stars have battled through an injury to No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger and should be better because of the process.
Scott Wedgewood played in 12 of 13 games that Oettinger has been out and has gone 7-3-2 in that span, including a 7-2 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Top defenseman Miro Heiskanen is out “week to week’ with a lower body injury, and the Stars are just starting to adjust to his absence. But if Wednesday’s game was any indication, they’ve learned a lot in just three games.
“I think everyone is just stepping up,” Wedgewood said of a team defense that limited the Wild to nine shots on goal in the first two periods. “That’s what we have to do with the amount of minutes he plays in a game and how effective he is on our team. In all honesty, the way we’re playing, it’s kind of nice to not have to think about it. There’s not a lot of `Oh, Miro’s not out here.’ I give credit to those guys who have stepped up and shut things down.”
Thomas Harley has averaged nearly 24 minutes of ice time in the past four games, a big boost from the 19 he was averaging before Heiskanen’s injury. Ryan Suter had an assist and was plus-4 on Wednesday. Joel Hanley has become a lineup regular, and Esa Lindell (3 assists Wednesday) and Jani Hakanpää have each been given extra responsibility. And, maybe most impressive, Nils Lundkvist has come in amidst a year checkered with healthy scratches and showed a great deal of confidence.
The 23-year-old had a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in 19:10.
“There was some good stuff,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said of a total team effort. “Nils getting a goal. I thought our fourth line was really good for two games in a row, playing with a bit of an identity, which is what we’re challenging them to do. Tyler Seguin staying hot. I thought their line had a really tough night in Minnesota and I thought they responded really well tonight.”
Lundkvist said he has found ways to improve himself while working through healthy scratches. He said the mental part of the game is just as tough as the physical.
“When you’re in and out of the lineup, you want to play with high confidence,” Lundkvist said. “It’s not always easy, but you’ve got to figure out a way to do it. I’m learning every day and trying to get better. I feel like that’s a part that I’ve been learning a lot.”
As backup goalie, Wedgewood works a lot with the healthy scratches, so he said he has been able to keep an eye on Lundkvist.
“I’m close with him. He’s probably, outside of Harley, the guy I see the most on the team outside of the rink,” Wedgewood said. “I’m proud of him. He’s kept his mind on it. He’s not sulking, it’s been work. When I was out there backing up at the beginning of the year, he was working every day. Call it growing pains, call it waiting for experience, he’s got such an offensive side to his game, you’re just waiting for him to get that confidence going.”
Heiskanen is out “week to week,” so the learning can continue for the group of defensemen. Oettinger could be back by this weekend, but Wedgewood feels he already has pushed his game forward.
“At the beginning of the season, [Pete DeBoer] challenged me to make him want to play me more, and I think I’m doing that,” Wedgewood said.
For DeBoer, the team depth is a product of GM Jim Nill and the front office, and it also is something the players and coaches take pride in.
“It’s all part of our depth, that everybody here is important and that everyone is going to get an opportunity,” DeBoer said. “We are going to lose people during the year, and I think Jim has put an emphasis on creating depth this year. When you do get injuries, that’s what you have it for, and we have that depth here.”
That said, two wins over a struggling Minnesota team is just one challenge, DeBoer said. Dallas moves to 24-11-5 (53 points). Minnesota falls to 17-19-4 (38 points) and is battling injuries and the flu bug.
“Two big wins against a really shorthanded team on the other side,” DeBoer said. “We’ll get a big challenge on Friday with Nashville and then we go on the road for some really tough games, so we’re holding off on the parades. We responded the way we needed to respond against that team and found a way to win two games and do some really good things. But this isn’t going to get easier, it’s going to get tougher as we go.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.