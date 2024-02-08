The start of the second part of the Stars’ season has some similar characteristics to much of the first part.
Heika’s Take: Stars come up just short in loss to Maple Leafs
After a narrow win in Buffalo on Tuesday, Dallas found itself on the opposite side in a one-goal loss at Toronto on Wednesday
Dallas is adjusting, adapting and finding ways to compete, but it also continues to have problems spring up in different areas with a random sort of quirkiness that is both confusing and frustrating.
The Stars on Wednesday allowed three power play goals against and then had some team breakdowns in the third period and ended up losing a 5-4 game to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
Dallas came out of the break on Tuesday and won a game in which it gave up 48 shots and Jake Oettinger saved the day against Buffalo in a 2-1 win. On the second night of a back-to-back, the numbers were much better, with the Stars having a 76-54 advantage in shot attempts and playing a fantastic first period. But Toronto was opportunistic with the man advantage, going three-for-three, and then came up with two huge plays after Evgenii Dadonov tied things up midway through the third period on a penalty shot.
“It was better than last night,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “It’s a tough back-to-back coming out of the break. Loved our first period, I thought they were better in the second. The third period was pretty even. Obviously, the special teams were the story of the game, that’s where the game was lost, you can’t give up three power play goals and expect to win on the road anywhere.”
The Stars’ penalty kill has been a top five unit for the past year and a half, but it has allowed eight power play goals in its past 13 opportunities. That’s an area of concern. But, as it has been all year for this team, they typically find a way to fix their problems.
“Our PK has been a strength the entire time we’ve been here,” DeBoer said. “I think you’re going to go through ebbs and flows, just like your power play. Teams are going to heat up against it, you’re going to go cold, you’re going to not get the saves you need to get. It’s a combination of things, little details. But we’ve got a good penalty kill and I’m confident that long term it has been good and it will be good.”
Toronto scored first in the game on the man advantage, but the Stars bounced right back and tied things up on a power play goal by Jamie Benn. It was just the second PP tally for the captain in 51 games, but it was a beautiful piece of passing and shooting. Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson picked up the helpers and that tied the game at 1-1. Then, Ty Dellandrea made a great pass in the neutral zone to spring Dadonov in transition and the shifty forward made a great play to score his 11th goal of the season. Just like that, the Stars had a 2-1 lead and a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal at first intermission. It was a complete reversal of their play Tuesday in Buffalo and it had everyone feeling good.
“Last night wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win,” Benn said. “Tonight, I thought we had a good first period.”
The two teams then battled through the second and Dallas trailed 3-2 heading into the final 20 minutes. Then, Dadonov drew a penalty shot and converted in spectacular fashion to tie the game at 3-3 and give Dallas new life.
Dadonov has been moved around the lineup and currently is playing on the “fourth line,” but he continues to make big plays in limited time on ice. He was a plus-3 on Wednesday and did everything he could to will his team to a win.
“It’s a luxury to have a guy like that there,” DeBoer said. “He’s a man’s man. He shows up. The tougher the game, the harder he plays. He was one of the bright lights for us tonight.”
Just like that, though, Toronto found two cracks in the team defense and both Mitch Marner and William Nylander found a way to beat goalie Scott Wedgewood in a span of 20 seconds. It was a disappointing moment for a team that has found a way to step up for much of the season.
“We found a way to tie it up and then they came back with the two quick ones,” Benn said. “Obviously, not the way we wanted it to go.”
Dallas pulled its goalie and Wyatt Johnston scored his 15th goal of the season to give the Stars a chance for a tie, but Toronto held on for the one-goal win.
“Obviously, not the easiest to come off a long break and play the back-to-back, but I think we all know we had it in us to get the win tonight,” Johnston said. “I think it was the execution, playing a team with the great offensive players they have, you’ve got to be good in all areas of the ice and not give them much.”
Dallas falls to 31-14-6 (68 points) and is still battling for first place in the Central Division. It is still one of the best road teams in the NHL at 15-6-4. The team will get two days in Montreal to get ready for a Saturday matinee against the Canadiens to end the three-game road trip. And as it has been all year, the team and coaching staff will address the issues that need fixing and try to play even better.
“It’s a little bit tough to play back-to-back right after the break, but I think we played okay,” Dadonov said. “We didn’t get any points off of it, but I don’t think it was too bad.”
Mike Heika