Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Game 13: Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets
When: Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM CT
Where: Canada Life Centre
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
8-3-1 (5-1-1 Away)
7-4-2 (3-2-1 Home)
Rank
17 Points (1st Central)
16 Points (3rd Central)
Power Play
9.1% (3-for-33)
18.4% (9-for-49)
Penlaty Kill
92.7% (38-for-41)
73.3% (33-for-45)
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
6-2-2
After missing a game due to injury, forward Matt Duchene made his return to the line up with a three-point performance (1-2--3) in Columbus on Thursday night. Duchene now has eight points (3-5--8) in his last seven games, including a five-game point streak (2-3--5) from Oct. 24 - Nov. 2. The 32-year-old shares fourth on the club with three goals and fifth with eight points on the season. He also leads Stars skaters with a 58.4% (45-for-77) faceoff win percentage and shares second with a +4 rating.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (6-2--8, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (28-25--53, 46 GP)
Jamie Benn (19-23--42, 41 GP)
Matt Duchene (16-18--34, 39 GP)