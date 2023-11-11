Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

News Feed

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 13: Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets

When: Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM CT

Where: Canada Life Centre

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record

8-3-1 (5-1-1 Away)

7-4-2 (3-2-1 Home)

Rank

17 Points (1st Central)

16 Points (3rd Central)

Power Play

9.1% (3-for-33)

18.4% (9-for-49)

Penlaty Kill

92.7% (38-for-41)

73.3% (33-for-45)

Last 10 Games
7-3-0
6-2-2


Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Jets Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg for the first of four games between the clubs this season. The Stars posted a 1-1-1 record against the Jets in three games last season.
  • The Stars enter Saturday's game having earned at least a point in the standings in seven of their last eight games (5-1-2) against the Jets.
  • Forward Jason Robertson led Dallas with three goals and five points (3-2--5) in three games against the the Jets last season. He has points (6-2--8) in each of his last four games against Winnipeg and has a total of 10 points (8-2--10) in seven career games against them.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has tallied 10 points (4-6--10) in his last seven games against Winnipeg. He leads current Stars skaters with 53 points (28-25--53) in 46 career games against the Jets, his highest goal and point totals against any individual opponent.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen earned three points (1-2--3) in three games against the Jets last season, contributing to a total of eight points (2-6--8) in 14 career games against them.

Players To Watch 👀

After missing a game due to injury, forward Matt Duchene made his return to the line up with a three-point performance (1-2--3) in Columbus on Thursday night. Duchene now has eight points (3-5--8) in his last seven games, including a five-game point streak (2-3--5) from Oct. 24 - Nov. 2. The 32-year-old shares fourth on the club with three goals and fifth with eight points on the season. He also leads Stars skaters with a 58.4% (45-for-77) faceoff win percentage and shares second with a +4 rating.

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (6-2--8, 4 GP)

Tyler Seguin (28-25--53, 46 GP)

Jamie Benn (19-23--42, 41 GP)

Matt Duchene (16-18--34, 39 GP)

