Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Players To Watch 👀

After missing a game due to injury, forward Matt Duchene made his return to the line up with a three-point performance (1-2--3) in Columbus on Thursday night. Duchene now has eight points (3-5--8) in his last seven games, including a five-game point streak (2-3--5) from Oct. 24 - Nov. 2. The 32-year-old shares fourth on the club with three goals and fifth with eight points on the season. He also leads Stars skaters with a 58.4% (45-for-77) faceoff win percentage and shares second with a +4 rating.