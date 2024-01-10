Since taking over last season, the Stars coaching staff under Pete DeBoer has been able to fashion some of the best special teams in the NHL.
First Shift: Stars’ special teams playing sizable role in surge against Wild
Dallas will look to repeat Monday’s strong effort and wrap up a season sweep of Minnesota
And nowhere has that been more obvious than against the Minnesota Wild.
In the past two seasons, Dallas ranks second on the penalty kill at 84.7 percent and fifth on the power play at 24.5 percent.
Against the Wild, they have killed 81.8 percent of the penalties. That includes allowing eight power play goals and scoring five shorthanded goals. They’ve also converted on 37.9 percent of the power plays. It’s a big reason the Stars are 8-2-2 against Minnesota in that span, playoffs included.
Monday was maybe the best display of the penalty kill strength the team has built in the past two seasons. Dallas killed six penalties (10:22 in time on ice) and scored two shorthanded goals in the process. It was a big reason for a 4-0 Stars victory and also a reminder of just what assistant coach Alain Nasreddine has been able to implement.
“It’s a big part of what we do,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who buy into it. Your goaltender is always your best penalty killer, but we’ve got a group of guys that are built back there to kill penalties and then when you add players like Roope Hintz and [Tyler\] Seguin and Sam Steel, who have an offensive element, it makes you dangerous going the other way.”
As much as the shorthanded goals have been nice (Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 19 over the past two seasons), the real key is keeping the puck out of the net. The Stars have two rocks on defense in Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpää, and they continue to eat up minutes. The two played almost eight minutes shorthanded on Monday and rank first and third in the NHL in shorthanded time on ice this season. Lindell leads the League at 159:35 and ranks first since he came into the NHL in 2016. Dallas also has reliable forwards in Radek Faksa, Steel, Jamie Benn and Ty Dellandrea. They have added more skill in the form of Seguin and Hintz, but even those players think defense first.
“I love being a part of it, to be out there in important moments,” Seguin said. “We got two shorties tonight, so that was great . . . but I think we just stayed within what we do, just being aggressive, winning a battle, blocking a shot. Sometimes, you just have to work for it.”
Hakanpää said the group of killers work hard to succeed.
“I think we laid a good foundation last year for the kill and now we’ve been working on some things we want to improve on or adjust,” Hakanpää said earlier in the season. “We’re trying to find ways to be better. We know teams are looking at us and seeing we have a good kill and they’re trying to attack any areas they can find. So, that means we need to be a little sharper again.”
Jason Robertson added a power play goal, and that was key because Minnesota typically takes a lot of penalties. DeBoer said in the playoffs last season that the power play was a key to keeping the Wild’s physical play neutralized, and that has worked in the regular season as well. Dallas has outscored Minnesota 12-3 in two games this season, so Wednesday’s game will be another chance to build on success.
Key Numbers
16
In 10 career games against the Wild, Stars forward Jason Robertson has 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists).
15
In his past nine games against the Wild, Stars forward Roope Hintz has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists).
49
In his career against Minnesota (43 games), Stars forward Tyler Seguin has 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists).
He Said It
“The points are really tough to come by and recently we have had some games where we have scored three or four and we haven’t won. So we’ve got to be better around the goalie. Everyone goes through skids, and I don’t think we’ve played as poor as our record. But it was important for us to get a win tonight.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on getting a 4-0 win in Minnesota on Monday
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.