First Shift: Stars look to sweep back-to-back against Maple Leafs

He Said It

“I think Jason is one of those guys who has been underrated his entire career. I remember when he went to the OHL in the draft and he wasn’t a first-round pick. The next thing you know, he’s leading the league in scoring and dominating. The same thing in the NHL, he wasn’t a first-round pick and did the same thing. He’s a guy who has really embraced the role of people selling him short. I think he’s added layers to his game beyond scoring that you need to help you win. I think we saw that in the playoffs last year. His best series was against Vegas in the Conference Final, which for me is a great layer that he can produce at the toughest time against the best team. He’s a student of the game. He’s the last guy off the ice, he wants to stay out there and he wants to get better every day. Those are great things for a coach to have in a player.”

- Stars coach Pete DeBoer when asked about the progress of Jason Robertson from his junior days in the Ontario Hockey League until now