There was some fear at the beginning of the season that Wyatt Johnston might battle the sophomore slump.
First Shift: Stars kick off four-game road trip out east against Flyers
After a confident win on Tuesday at home, Dallas hits the road for a four-game swing against the Eastern Conference
An All-Rookie Team member as a 19-year-old, Johnston showed right out of the box that he was going to have a solid second year. Johnston scored nine goals in the first 19 games and looked like he might be one of the Stars’ leading scorers this season. However, he then went 16 games without a goal and the worries started up again.
On Tuesday, Stars coach Pete DeBoer juggled his lines and admitted that getting Johnston going was part of the plan.
“Sometimes it’s single guys,” DeBoer said when asked about the fact he moved several forwards around against the Los Angeles Kings. “Wyatt Johnston is a good example of that. He always gives you what he’s got. I felt like he wasn’t getting enough puck touches, enough offensive zone time, some of those things. With Roope and Robo, he’s going to get some of that stuff.”
Johnston moved up and played on the top line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. He recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-1 Stars win, and it seems a pretty safe bet he’ll be back with that group on Thursday when the Stars play at Philadelphia.
“I think he’s been great,” said Stars captain Jamie Benn, who has been Johnston’s linemate for the majority of his young career. “There are a lot of opportunities to put the puck in the back of the net, and it just hasn’t gone in.”
After ending the 16-game slump with a goal and an assist against Montreal, Johnston had just one goal in the next six games while playing with Benn and Evgenii Dadonov, so the move by DeBoer made sense. While some players just shuffled lines, Johnston also moved from center to right wing, so it was quite a shakeup. He said that it doesn’t seem like a huge move with the way the Stars change positions in the offensive zone.
“You’re on the wall a little bit more, but the way we play, it’s whoever is there,” Johnston said. “So during the game you get a lot of reps playing both wings. You’re just kind of flowing.”
And doing that with Hintz and Robertson can be fun. The two players lead the Stars in scoring (Robertson with 45 points and Hintz with 40) and third is their longtime linemate Joe Pavelski at 39. Johnston has been living with Pavelski and his family for the past two seasons, and he said he’s been able to watch the top line at work. He said he’s also heard tips from Pavelski.
“Those guys, they always stay tight and are always connected and making small plays to each other, and that’s one thing he always talks about,” Johnston said. “So seeing them play and, for me, just trying to jump in and do the best I can to help him.”
Johnston has done a good job of not allowing the mini-slump to get into his head. He has another mentor in Benn, and the veteran said he understands the mental challenge of not scoring.
“You’re going to go through that, we all do,” Benn said. “I’ve definitely been down that road – at least once a year. You try not to think about it, but sometimes it’s in the back of your head.”
While Benn recommended going to the net and getting a puck to deflect in, Johnston scored his own way. After a great pass in transition from Hintz, Johnston picked the top corner and scored a third period goal that pushed the lead from 2-1 to 3-1. It was one of the biggest moments of the game.
“It feels good,” Johnston said. “It’s a good confidence booster. It’s good to help chip in, that’s the No. 1 part, you want to chip in.”
The plan is for him to do it a lot more going forward.
“He’s a pretty smart kid and he comes to work every day and works his tail off, so he’ll be fine,” Benn said.
Key Numbers
64
Dallas has scored more third period goals (64) than any other NHL team this season. Philadelphia ranks 23rd at 40.
7-0-0
Dallas is 7-0-0 in its past seven games against the Flyers. It’s their longest active win streak against any opponent.
2.41
Since returning from a one month absence caused by a groin injury, goalie Jake Oettinger is 2-1-0 with a 2.41 GAA and .933 save percentage.
He Said It
“We do a great job on our penalty kill on the details, and Alain Nasreddine is very vocal about if we get a chance to go the other way and catch the power play a little bit tired, we’ve got the green light to do that. And we use some offensive players to kill penalties – Roope and Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston – so those guys have that ability. And I think [Radek Faksa] and [Sam Steel] have done it all year.
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the fact the Stars are tied for the league lead with 10 shorthanded goals
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.