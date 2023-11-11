For being 8-3-1, the Stars have had some very interesting numbers this season.
First Shift: Stars kick off divisional weekend against surging Jets club
Dallas will look to keep building on their success in a back-to-back against the Central
Their power play is 29th in the league at 9.1 percent after averaging 25.0 last season. They have been outscored 6-13 in first periods after outscoring opponents 86-59 in the opening frame last year. And, maybe most confusing, the best faceoff team in the league last year at 54.8 percent currently sits 19th at 49.1 percent. There’s definitely room for improvement there.
Dallas has been among the top six in faceoff winning percentage for six seasons. It has accumulated depth at center and typically has a lefty and righty on each line. That allows players to mainly take draws on their respective strong sides, and it means this team wins faceoffs consistently.
So what happened this year? Well, a five-game injury to Radek Faksa took out one of the team’s most consistent winners (he’s 54.0 percent this year), but it also started some line juggling. That’s important, because faceoffs aren’t won by just the trigger man; they’re often captured by a lot of hard work after the puck is dropped.
“For me, it’s usually an indicator of your 5-on-5 compete level on a lot of nights,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “It’s an underrated stat. When we’re winning draws and starting with the puck, we’re a different team. It’s a big part of our identity.”
Dallas lost a great faceoff man to free agency in Luke Glendening, but added Matt Duchene who currently leads Dallas at 58.4 percent. The rest of the centers each seem to be slipping. Jamie Benn was at 60.1 percent last season and is at 54.2 percent this year. Tyler Seguin was 54.7 percent and is now 49.5. Joe Pavelski was 53.4 last year and is now 48.3 and Roope Hintz was 52.0 and is now 46.5.
It’s been a team effort.
“We understand it,” said Pavelski. “Collectively as a group, it’s a battle area and we need to be better. I think even on losses, we can do a better job of getting it back. It’s not one guy, it’s a group. We’ll try to chip away at it and get better. We’ve got the guys in here who can get it done.”
And that’s a good sign in a lot of areas. The power play should be better, the starts should be faster, the faceoff wins should be more prevalent. If they just do what they are capable of doing, they can actually be a lot better going forward.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best yet,” Duchene said. “Our power play hasn’t gone well at all yet. There’s lots to improve upon. That’s the scary part. We know there’s more in the tank, and we have to reach down and grab it.”
Key Numbers
11
Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor is tied for second in the NHL in goal scoring with 11 in 13 games.
3.62
Winnipeg ranks sixth in scoring at 3.65 goals per game. Dallas ranks fifth in goals against average at 2.50.
46
In his last start at Edmonton on November 2, Scott Wedgewood made a career-high 46 saves. It’s the fourth-most by a goalie in the NHL this season.
He Said It
“Great way to start a homestand, for sure. We built off the end of that road trip. We came home, got off to a great start and got contributions from everybody. We played our systems really well — 5-on-5, we played really well.”
- Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor on a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.