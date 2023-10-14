Jani Hakanpää was pondering the transition from training camp to the regular season last week when the subject of the Stars’ weekend “getaway” to Palm Springs came up.
Stars embrace chance to bond on team trip
A trip to Palm Springs could be just what Dallas needs to grow relationships, build chemistry and mesh further as a team
The big defenseman said that the timing of the bonding trip, which will take place Friday through Monday, is good for a lot of reasons.
“I think one of the things we were good at last year was we really wanted to work for each other,” Hakanpää said. “I think that little trip is probably going to be beneficial for us, spend some time together and get to know all of the new guys. During camp, it’s always like you’re in two different groups so you might not always see certain guys. Once we get together and get to sit down in a relaxed environment outside the rink, and just get to know each other.
“Then, when you know the guy next to you, at least for me, I want to play a little harder for them when I know them a little more on a personal level. I think we have a good plan set up for that.”
The schedule this year seemed to cry out for a team trip. After playing seven preseason games, the Stars had four days off before the season opener on Thursday. Then, because American Airlines Center had a full concert slate, they have four more days off before the next game on Tuesday in Las Vegas. While the Stars spent three days in Cedar Park to start training camp, they have been based out of the practice rink in Frisco for 17 days. So simply doing the same thing seemed like a lost opportunity.
“I’m a big believer in team building,” said Stars head coach Pete DeBoer, who coached for three years in Vegas before coming to Dallas. “The schedule just worked out this way and rather than just sit around here and practice for another five days…it’s been a long camp to begin with and to add another five or six days of practice would be too much.
“We looked at some different options and having lived in Vegas, a lot of people talk about it. It’s close enough to Vegas where we can get out West a little early and get used to the time change and get a little team bonding.”
Chemistry, bonding, camaraderie - whatever you want to call it - is huge for a hockey team. Due to having 19 players on a given night interacting within the structure of each game, familiarity is a significant factor in overall performance. You could be on the ice with pretty much any teammate at any given moment, and when you consider the roster is 23 players deep and changes can happen from game to game, that makes it all the more important that pieces can slide together seamlessly.
Dallas has an interesting blend of key veterans like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Radek Faksa, Esa Lindell and Joe Pavelski who have been here for a while. It also has a younger core that is becoming more veteran – like Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger. And it has younger players like Wyatt Johnston, Nils Lundkvist and Thomas Harley, who are grabbing a bigger piece of the pie. Mix in a free agent trio of Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Sam Steel, and the parts have to find a way to mesh. This trip helps with that process.
“It’s really an awesome feeling to be able to get back on the road with the boys,” said Benn, the team’s captain. “You do a lot of dinners, a lot of hanging out, you have a lot of laughs and a good time, and it really does bring you closer together. And to be able to do it this early in the year, it really can help bring us together quickly.”
If you watch Benn in a typical game, he is often measuring the competition and reading how his teammates are playing. If he needs to step up to protect a player like Johnston or Ty Dellandrea, he’ll do it. If he needs to give some support to players like Seguin or Pavelski, he’ll do that. It’s a feeling that can spread amongst the team in a game – and in a season.
“There’s a lot of emotion in the game, and a lot that goes on in each of our lives, and we get to know all of that,” Benn said. “It’s important. When you look at it, there’s players we’ve known for years and we’ve seen them grow and change and we know what they are going through. And then you look at the newer players, and you learn their stories and you appreciate everything they’ve gone through. It really is like being in a family with 23 guys.”
Benn has held summer training camps during the pandemic and rallied to help teammates whose houses have been damaged by severe weather. He was a driving force in the 2020 playoff bubble, helping to create an environment in which the team wanted to be ensconced for two months. Not only did that help Dallas make it to the Stanley Cup Final that season, it provided valuable lessons for young players like Robertson, Harley, Oettinger and Dellandrea.
Those are the kinds of memories that stay with you. DeBoer was coaching Vegas at the time, but he said he knows how important bonding can be.
“There’s nothing like spending 24 hours a day with your team,” he said. “It’s nice to get away with the group because guys do get pulled in a lot of different directions when they’re at home.”
And while this trip is just an extended weekend, it still can have a significant impact on the team – especially for the new players.
“I’m really excited,” Duchene said. “I’ve gotten to know some guys pretty well and some guys not as much. But this is a great opportunity. I’m excited to get out on the road.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.