Top prospects for San Jose Sharks

1. Macklin Celebrini, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Boston University (NCAA): 38 GP, 32-32-64

The 18-year-old (6-foot, 197 pounds) signed his entry-level contract July 6, and will be the face of a rebuilding franchise.

"You never really think about failing before you even start," Celebrini said. "You never want to go into a season thinking that you're going to lose games. I just feel like not letting it consume you, but fuel you."

Celebrini helped BU to the Frozen Four semifinals, a 2-1 overtime loss to the University of Denver. He was the youngest player (17) to win the Hobey Baker Award, voted the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey and the first freshman since 2005-06 with 22 goals in his first 25 games. His 1.68 points per game was second in the NCAA behind another Sharks prospect, Boston College forward Will Smith (1.73).

"He's an alpha," Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said. "He walks into a room, and you know he's there. He has that presence, that little bit of there's just something different when you talk to him in terms of his preparation."

Projected NHL arrival: This season