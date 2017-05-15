Top 10 Moments of 2016-17: A First for Many

Kevin Labanc- November 18, 2016 Scored his first NHL goal in a Western Conference Final rematch against the Blues.

Since the Worcester Sharks moved to California and became the San Jose Barracuda, there has been an increased volume of roster activity for the San Jose Sharks. Prospects are being called up more frequently which means many NHL "firsts" are bound to happen. In fact, this season, six Sharks players notched some sort of first to their career.

Ryan Carpenter- November 30, 2016 Capitalizing on a 2-on-1 play, Carpenter scored his first NHL goal against the Sharks arch enemy, Los Angeles Kings. What a feeling!

Timo Meier- December 17, 2016 First NHL game, first NHL shot, first NHL goal. Yep, Timo Time was in full force against the Canadiens.

Aaron Dell- December 30, 2016 With only 5 NHL games under his belt at the time, Dell recorded his first NHL shutout against the Flyers.

Marcus Sorensen- March 2, 2017 On the fourth NHL game his career, Sorensen registered his first NHL goal against the Canucks.

Danny O'Regan- April 8, 2017 Considering he was the AHL's leading rookie in scoring, it was only a matter of time until O'Regan scored his first NHL goal...on the last game of the regular season.

