Sharks To Host Game 5 Watch Party on April 20

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ) invite hockey fans to attend a Stanley Cup Playoff game-watching party on April 20 at the Silver Creek Sportsplex in south San Jose. The Sharks are currently tied 2-2 in their best-of-seven, first-round series versus the Edmonton Oilers. Game 5, which will air live on NBC Sports California, will be shown on multiple screens at Silver Creek Sportsplex and will begin at 7:30 p.m. PDT.

Fans attending the live telecast will be treated to a scaled down version of a Sharks home game, complete with game entertainment including Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie, the Pepsi Tank Patrol, and raffles and trivia contests for Sharks prizes. Sharks flagship radio partner 98.5 KFOX will also be on-site. All festivities will be hosted by Sharks In-Arena P.A. Announcer Danny Miller.



The Silver Creek Sportsplex is located at 800 Embedded Way, San Jose, CA 95138. For more information call (408) 225-1843 or check out Silver Creek Sportsplex Web site at www.gotoplex.com.