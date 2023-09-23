Stream Preseason Sharks vs. Golden Knights Online

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vegas Golden Knights for their first preseason game of 23-24.

When: Sunday, September 24

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Watch: Stream online at sjsharks.com

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen , Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital

The Sharks don't officially start the 23-24 season until Oct 12, but you can catch all the preseason action starting Sunday, September 24 as the Sharks begin to set their roster!

For the first time, all three of the team’s home preseason games (Sept. 24 vs. Vegas; Sept. 26 vs. Anaheim; Sept. 30 vs. Los Angeles) will be available via video stream right here on sjsharks.com and in the Sharks+SAPCenter mobile app, presented by Western Digital. The preseason games will be voiced by the Sharks Audio Network broadcast team along with a pre-show that will start approximately 30 minutes before every preseason home game from Dan Rusanowsky and Ted Ramey.

Of course, if you want to make your way to the Tank, individual preseason game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster at https://bit.ly/46FBA4P .

We can't wait to get the 23-24 Sharks season underway! See you back here on Sunday for a 5 pm PT tilt against rivals the Vegas Golden Knights, Sharks Fans!