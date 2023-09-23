News Feed

SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

San Jose Sharks And San Jose Barracuda Announce “Sharks Around The Bay” Tour!
Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21
San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster
San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients
Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade
Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc

Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc
Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach

Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach
Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen
Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup

Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup
Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell

Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina
Improved Size in Sharks' Prospect Pool on Display at Development Camp

Improved Size in Sharks' Prospect Pool on Display at Development Camp
San Jose Sharks 2023 Prospect Scrimmage Details

Sharks 2023 Prospect Scrimmage Details
Sharks Sign Defenseman Leon Gawanke

Sharks Sign Defenseman Leon Gawanke
Centers of Attention: Smith, Bystedt Headline Next Wave Down the Middle

Centers of Attention: Smith, Bystedt Headline Next Wave Down the Middle

Stream Preseason Sharks vs. Golden Knights Online

20230330_GoldenKnights_vs

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vegas Golden Knights for their first preseason game of 23-24. 

When: Sunday, September 24
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Watch: Stream online at sjsharks.com
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen , Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital

The Sharks don't officially start the 23-24 season until Oct 12, but you can catch all the preseason action starting Sunday, September 24 as the Sharks begin to set their roster!

For the first time, all three of the team’s home preseason games (Sept. 24 vs. Vegas; Sept. 26 vs. Anaheim; Sept. 30 vs. Los Angeles) will be available via video stream right here on sjsharks.com and in the Sharks+SAPCenter mobile app, presented by Western Digital. The preseason games will be voiced by the Sharks Audio Network broadcast team along with a pre-show that will start approximately 30 minutes before every preseason home game from Dan Rusanowsky and Ted Ramey. 

Of course, if you want to make your way to the Tank, individual preseason game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster at https://bit.ly/46FBA4P .

We can't wait to get the 23-24 Sharks season underway! See you back here on Sunday for a 5 pm PT tilt against rivals the Vegas Golden Knights, Sharks Fans!