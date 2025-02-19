Sampling With The Sharks 2025 Presented by March McLennan Agency

The Sharks Foundation hosted their signature wine tasting fundraiser, Sampling with the Sharks

On February 2 the Sharks Foundation hosted its annual wine tasting fundraiser, Sampling with the Sharks presented by Marsh McLennan Agency. Taking place at the historic Hayes Mansion, nearly 400 guests attended, including the Sharks roster, coaches, alumni, broadcasters and management.

20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18823
20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18864

The event kicked off with 13 Napa and Sonoma County wineries serving 30 premium varietals for guests to sample during the mix-and-mingling portion of the event. Located on two floors of the venue, guests roamed freely from table to table, tasting each of the premium wines our partnering wineries served using their keepsake wine glass. Wineries in attendance were Duckhorn, Far Niente, Grassi, Heikell, Joseph George Wines, La Pelle, Miner Family, Paul Hobbs, Robert Foley, Schramsberg, Schweiger, Silver Oak, and Vineyard 29.

20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18875
20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18828

Pre-dinner festivities were lively as guests conversed with the Sharks roster and enjoyed delicious hors d’oeuvres. Returning this year was the carnival style fan-favorite wine bottle ring toss, where guests could try their luck at ringing a bottle of wine. Next to the ring toss was the silent auction, where guests could preview the collection of items. Among the collection were signed memorabilia, players’ favorite things baskets, and exclusive wine tasting experiences with participating wineries.

20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18811
20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18735

At the conclusion of the mix-and-mingle, the ballroom began to fill, and a pre-dinner presentation displayed highlights of the Sharks Foundation’s 30 years of community impact. Before dinner, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact, Kevin Brown, provided opening remarks, thanking guests for their unwavering support.

20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18766
20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18995

At the conclusion of dinner, the live auction was emceed by play-by-play announcer for Sharks Radio Network and Hockey Hall of Fame honoree, Dan Rusanowsky, and Sharks play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports California, Randy Hahn. The energy in the room was electric as fans excitedly outbid each other for the packages offered. Experiences included an exclusive dinner with Mike Grier at Center Ice inside SAP Center, Pickleball Doubles with Henry Thrun, Escape to Alcatraz with Mario Ferraro, and attending a Golden State Warriors game with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. The most highly anticipated offering of the night was an exclusive road trip with the team during the 2025-26 season.

20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_19031

One of the most impactful portions of the night was the Fins Up for the Foundation moment, where guests were invited to raise their bidder paddles at varying donation levels, ranging from $5,000 to $100.

20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_19045

Sampling with the Sharks was a smashing success, raising more than $400,000 for the Sharks Foundation. These resources will support the Sharks Foundation’s Community Assist Grant Cycle program through contributions to high-performing local non-profit organizations. A sincere thank you to presenting sponsor Marsh McLennan Agency, supporting partner SAP, and Dinner Sponsors Alice Robertson and Andy and Heather Steingruebl for their support of the event. Additionally, the Sharks Foundation shares its gratitude to VIP Table Sponsors Aramark, Casino M8trix, Devcon Construction, Inc., Fantastic Experience LLC, Hoge Fenton, IUOE Stationary Engineers Local 39, Santa Clara University, and Strategy Law, LLP as well as Event Partners Joseph George Wines, Hayes Mansion, Almaden, and Sound in Motion.

20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18960
20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_19011
20250202_Sampling_with_the_Sharks_18945

News Feed

Celebrini, Hutson celebrate with Boston University after Beanpot Championship

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Stars 8

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Stars

Next Wave Report: Feb 7

Game Recap: Sharks 1, Canucks 2

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks 

Sharks to host a Celebration of Black History on Saturday, February 8

Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars from Sharks for two picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Sharks acquire a 2025 First-Round and a conditional Third-Round selection from Dallas in exchange for Mikael Granlund & Cody Ceci

Scrolling Social: 2025 Dads Trip

Game Recap: Kraken 6, Sharks 2

January 2025: Education Equity Campaign Supported by SAP

Game Preview: Sharks at Kraken

Granlund's experience, leadership to be counted on by Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sharks have 'played a little better than our record,' GM says

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Penguins 1

San Jose Sharks announce Quarter Century Team presented by SAP

Celebrini wears Boston College jersey after losing friendly wager to Smith