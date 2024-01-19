Next Wave Report: January 18

Take a dive into the latest edition of the Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Shakir Mukhamadullin (San Jose, AHL) Posted eight points (1g, 7a) in six games from Dec. 20 - Jan. 3, including a season-high three-point game (1g, 2a) in the loss against the Tucson Roadrunners (Dec. 20). He was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente on Dec. 29

Kasper Halttunen (Finland, WJC) was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente on Jan. 3 for the effort with Finland at the World Juniors Championship. Halttunen posted a three-game point streak in which he netted a goal in each game from Dec. 27-31.

Will Smith (USA, WJC) posted nine points at the World Juniors (4g, 5a), he finished tied for fourth among USA U20 skaters in the tournament. Smith was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17 for his two recent games with Boston College (3g, 1a).

BARRACUDA

Danil Gushchin was selected on Jan. 10 to participate in the AHL All-Star Classic.

Leon Gawanke posted a two-assist game (0g, 2a) in the 6-4 victory over Tucson on Jan. 3. It was his eighth multi-point game on the campaign and ranks fifth among AHL defensemen in points with 27 (8g, 19a).

Eetu Mäkiniemi earned his first shootout victory of the year at Bakersfield (5-4). He finished the contest clocking a season-high 63:41 time on ice, which is the highest TOI by a Cuda netminder this season.

Tristen Robins made his season debut with the Barracuda on Dec. 22. Robins has netted a goal in two consecutive games played against the Charlotte Checkers (Jan. 16-17).

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Will Smith (USA, WJC) and D Eric Pohlkamp (USA, WJC) helped Team USA achieve an undefeated 7-0-0 record at the World Juniors.

Timofei Spitserov (Vermont, HE) posted a career-best six-game point streak from Dec. 9 - Jan. 6 at the collegiate level. Spitserov has set career highs in goals (5) and assists (5) in 20 games played at the NCAA level this year.

Luca Cagnoni (Portland, WHL) has a season-high five-game point streak (1g, 6a), it's his third streak of five games with Portland this season.

Jake Furlong (Canada, WJC) participated in the 2024 World Juniors with Team Canada. Furlong found the back of the net in the loss against Czechia on Jan. 2.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

Filip Bystedt (Sweden, WJC) and Mattias Hävelid (Sweden, WJC) helped Sweden secure a silver medal in the 2024 World Junior Championship. Bystedt finished the tournament tied for third on Sweden with three goals. Hävelid logged six points (1g, 5a) in seven games played, the second-most among a Swedish defensemen in the tournament.

Theo Jacobsson (Vasterviks IK, Allsvenskan) leads Vasterviks IK in assists this season and ranks tied for first in points with 20 (6g, 14a).

