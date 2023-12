SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced today the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2023-24 schedule:

DATE OPPONENT FORMER START TIME NEW START TIME

Wed., Jan. 31 at Anaheim 7:00 p.m. PT 7:30 p.m. PT

A revised version of the Sharks 2023-24 schedule can be found here.