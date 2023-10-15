Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout

Thomas Bordeleau scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks (0-1-1).

It was Blackwood's debut with San Jose after he was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 27.

"Sometimes pucks just go your way," Blackwood said. "I've been working hard with the goalie coach here and getting a lot of good work in, and I feel good about where my game is at."

Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 8:42 of the first period when he tipped in a slap shot by Matt Benning. Bordeleau, a second-round pick (No. 38) in the 2020 NHL Draft, has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 18 games.

"I never really felt the pressure to score," Bordeleau said. "I was just kind of concentrating on other stuff. Obviously, getting some goals here and there is fun, but I need to grow my game beyond that a little bit. So yeah, I was happy, but I wish we could've had the win. It would've felt better."