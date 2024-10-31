Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blackhawks

SJS_24-25_Gameday_CaliWeen_2568x1444

The Sharks look to continue their winning ways as they celebrate Cali-ween and Dia de los Muertos presented by Coors Light.

When: Thursday, October 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • The Sharks have won two straight games heading into Thursday night after wins over Utah on Monday and against LA on Tuesday.
  • Timothy Liljegren is expected to make his Sharks debut on Thursday after being acquired in a trade with Toronto on Wednesday. More trade details can be found here.

