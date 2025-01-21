Game Preview: Sharks at Predators

The Sharks wrap up their road trip with a matchup against the Predators.
When: Tuesday, January 21
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- In Monday's loss to the Bruins, Barclay Goodrow (1g, 0a) found the back of the net for the second consecutive game.
- Will Smith (1g, 1a) netted a goal in front of his hometown crowd. This was his sixth multi-point effort of the season, including his seventh goal and 10th assist of the campaign.