Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason

The San Jose Sharks continue their preseason schedule Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena against the Golden Knights.

When: Tuesday, October 3

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

The Sharks faceoff against the Golden Knights for the second time this preseason after a 5-2 win on September 24.

The preseason games will be voiced by the Sharks Audio Network broadcast team along with a pregame show that will start approximately 30 minutes before puck drop from Dan Rusanowsky, Drew Remenda, and Ted Ramey.